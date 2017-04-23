Newboys Yadah stun log-leaders Ngezi

Share this article:

HARARE - Yadah FC’s fairy-tale start to life in the Castle Lager Premiership continued yesterday when they ended log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars’ 100 percent record.

Ngezi had won all three of their opening matches but came unstuck yesterday after defender Brian Chikwenya scored the only goal for Yadah with a free kick 14 minutes into the match.

Yadah were awarded the set-piece on the right flank after the lively Morris Musiyakuvi was brought down outside the box.

Chikwenya sent in an in swinger that caught out Ngezi goalkeeper Nelson Chadya, who had many bodies in front of him when the shot came in.

Yadah remain unbeaten with two wins and two draws to leave the Walter Magaya-owned side with eight points and in second place on the log.

For a team coming from the second-tier division, Yadah are in dreamland at the moment as they seem not be unfazed by going toe-to-toe with the big hitters in the Premiership.

Yadah coach Jairos Tapera was pleased with his team’s performance against a formidable Ngezi Platinum side.

“I’m very happy for the boys. The boys played according to what we have been doing throughout the whole week,” Tapera said.

“I think we need to respect our opposition because they played very well throughout the 90 minutes. We knew they were going to come at us and we only needed one goal to win the match.

“Our goalkeeper (Tafadzwa Dube) was probably the man of the match in my opinion. Our defence was solid and organised together with the support of the two midfielders.”

Ngezi Platinum coach Tonderai Ndiraya was flabbergasted with the way his team performed yesterday.

The platinum miners were ponderous at times and their build-ups took too long allowing the Yadah defence to close all the gaps.

“I think this was a very difficult game for us. We played badly and we were really not in the game,” he said.

TODAY

Triangle v Chicken Inn (Gibbo), Hwange v Dynamos (Colliery), CAPS United v Tsholotsho (National Sports Stadium), Highlanders v ZPC Kariba (Barbourfields), Shabanie Mine v Harare City (Maglas)