McGuigan's record 63 narrows Fisher's lead

Share this article:

HARARE - He might not be in the lead going into the final round, but Doug McGuigan has all the momentum after his third-round course-record equalling nine-under-par 63 on Saturday in the 2017 Zimbabwe Open at Royal Harare Golf Club.

He made 10 birdies and a bogey and he climbed to 11-under-par at the 54-hole mark, just two shots off the lead of Trevor Fisher Jnr, who had a 63 of his own in the second round, but slumped to a one-over 73 in the third.

“The first 27 holes of the tournament I was three-over-par,” said McGuigan, “and the next 27, I’m 14-under, so things have changed drastically. My puttting’s come right – the hole’s looking big and I’m reading the lines well.”

His only bogey came on the 10th, which served up 21 bogeys and three doubles on the day.

“If you’re not on the right line of the tee, if you leave it a little bit right, you’re blocked out by the trees and there’s no punching out from these trees, because the rough’s too long under them. You can end up with double quicker than you think,” he said.

But the rest of his game was working swimmingly. “I hit a lot of greens,” he said, “and then the putting… if you’re putting well you can score. I missed a few fairways – I actually didn’t drive the ball well – but when I was in trouble, I chipped out and I got up and down a lot and that keeps the momentum going.” – Sunshine Tour