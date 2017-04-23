Byo City hold FC Platinum

Share this article:

BULAWAYO - FC Platinum's 100 percent start to the 2017 Castle Lager Premiership season came to an end after yesterday’s 1-1 draw with Bulawayo City.

The platinum miners had picked up two consecutive wins over Dynamos and Bantu Rovers but came up against a stubborn Amakhosi side.

The match had started on a good note for FC Platinum after Charles Sibanda gave the visitors the lead just after two minutes with a well-taken free kick from outside the box that gave City keeper Liberty Chirava no chance.

Sibanda had been fouled outside the box and referee Ian Bhasvi awarded the visitors the set-piece.

The 2010 Zimbabwe Soccer Star took responsibility from the dead ball and beat Chirava with a wonderful strike.

Amakhosi equalised in the second half through Mkhululi Moyo in the 70th minute after a mistake by FC Platinum duo of William Stima and Gift Bello.

Stima and Bello went for the same ball and got into each other’s way presenting Moyo with an easy chance to lob over FC Platinum goalkeeper Petros Mhari.

After the match, Amakhosi coach Mandla Mpofu was pleased with the way his side battled to get a point from the match.

“I’m happy with the point, a precious one indeed. In the second half we bombarded them but it was just the goals that were missing,” Mpofu said.

“We are a small club that strives on hard work and I’m happy with the effort from the players in all the matches we have played so far.”