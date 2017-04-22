Mayor bemoans Mushore lengthy suspension

Share this article:

HARARE - Harare mayor Bernard Manyenyeni has bemoaned the absence of a substantive town clerk for the city following the suspension of James Mushore.

He said politics was interfering with Harare City Council (HCC)’s affairs and functions.

While giving a State of the City Address recently, Manyenyeni said Mushore — a former top banker — was the right candidate for the position, in comparison to others shortlisted.

Mushore was in April last year suspended by Local government minister Saviour Kasukuwere, just after his appointment as Harare town clerk.

“We have struggled to find a competent town clerk to turn this city around because of the ministry’s intransigence against the new Constitution and our choice of town clerk. Over two years of our mandate will be lost in the battle to get a town clerk acceptable to Zanu PF,” Manyenyeni said.

Josephine Ncube is currently acting town clerk.

Manyenyeni added that rotating the position between Ncube, health services director Prosper Chonzi and human capital director Cainos Chingome was ignored due to legalities.

He added that while he did not want to interfere with court processes, the Mushore case has dragged for too long at the expense of council.

With Mushore’s salary pegged at $10 450 per month, HCC now owes him $125 400 in back pay starting April 2016.

Manyenyeni is on record saying if the courts are favourable to Mushore, HCC would have to pay him all his dues.

The shunned town clerk has said he will wait patiently for whatever the court rules, but is eager to work and restore sanity to council.

At the time of his suspension, Kasukuwere said Mushore had tried to bulldoze his way into council without following proper appointment procedures.

Kasukuwere argued that as Mushore had not been approved by government, he could not take up the post which had been left vacant after Tendai Mahachi was retrenched.