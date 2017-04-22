Gushungo Holdings boss in top 100 HR list

Share this article:

HARARE - Gushungo Holdings Human Resources (HR) manager, Farai Jemwa, has been ranked as one of the most influential HR professionals in the world.

Jemwa — who was bestowed with the honour at the recently at the World Human Resources Development Congress held in Mumbai, India — joined other powerful HR practitioners from around the globe who were named the 100 most influential HR practitioners.

With over 10 years’ experience in the areas of human capital management, talent management, strategy development, performance management and organisational design, Jemwa joined Gushungo in 2015 from government-owned medical aid, Psmas.

The accolade was in recognition of his contributions in spearheading the company’s pioneering HR strategy and uplifting the company recognition at national and global level competitions.

Last year, Schweppes Zimbabwe’s HR boss, Philimon Chitagu, and Precious Murena an HR director, at Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe (Lafarge) were also named on the influential list.

He has also worked at Lafarge as a Training and Development manager and was also with Zimnat Life Assurance before joining the Rainbow Tourism Group as an HR and Training manager.