Don't blame sanctions: VP

HARARE - Zimbabweans must stop blaming sanctions and focus on reviving the country’s dying economy, Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Thursday.

This comes as most Zanu PF government officials, including President Robert Mugabe, have continuously blamed sanctions — imposed over a decade ago — for its failed policies and economic woes bedevilling the country.

Western countries imposed sanctions — most of which have been lifted — on Mugabe, his wife Grace and cronies over human rights abuses, among other governance concerns.

“Yes, we have sanctions, but if we are going to cry about sanctions throughout, then we will not grow,” Mnangagwa told delegates at the Public Accountants and Auditors Boards’ annual accountants’ conference in the Harare.

“We have at our disposal good agriculture, mining and tourism . . . those can be the backdrop for the resuscitation of our economy and the growth of our economy,” he said.

Departing from the usual rhetoric by his principal, Mnangagwa — who also doubles up as Justice minister — said it was up to Zimbabweans to turn around the fortunes of the country.

“At the end of the day, it is up to professionals like you, with the help of other professionals in the country, to revive the economy,” he said.

This comes as former minister and Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association leader Chris Mutsvangwa recently accused 93-year-old Mugabe’s administration of failing to revive Zimbabwe’s economy alleging government now hides behind sanctions.

“Every time you blame the sanctions, well if it’s because of sanctions and you don’t know how to overcome them surrender leadership. Hand it (leadership) over to war veterans who are gathered here today because they have a reason why they went to war and you will see them taking the country forward,” he said.

“You can’t have a commander who is at the fore front always blaming his guns saying we can’t fight because the guns are bad.

“When your enemy puts you in a difficult position then you are always shouting that my enemy has brought untold suffering, it’s clear that you have surrendered,” said the war veterans’ boss.

“You have to find a way of overcoming the enemy and this only comes from people who are creative like you (war vets),” Mutsvangwa said.

Despite failing to put in place laws to protect property rights, preserve rule of law and attract investment, Mugabe has over the years said the sanctions are hurting Zimbabwe’s economy.

While sanctions are targeted at the ruling elite, there are countries in the world that have also had economic sanctions imposed on them by the West, and yet have performed significantly well economically.

These include Iran, which has had economic sanctions imposed on it by the United States since 1979, after its Islamic Revolution.