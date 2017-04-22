Copa adopts Fifa standards

Share this article:

KWEKWE - This year’s edition of the Copa Coca-Cola games for boys is set to adopt a new format as the organisers seeks to conform to the international standards as outlined by Fifa.

Over the years, the junior schoolboy football tournament has ran with the Under-16 age group for the boys and with effect from this year it will be limited to only Under-15 age group.

However, the girls tournament will still remain eligible to the Under-17 category.

National Association of Secondary School Heads (Nash) in charge of soccer Albert Macheka said it was necessary for the country to emulate Fifa standards right from the grassroots level.

“We have decided to switch to the Under-15 because . . . it’s in line with Fifa standards,” Macheka said.

Coca-Cola Zimbabwe marketing and activations manager Vee Chibanda said: “We feel very excited. We are saying to the schools we hope we can develop Copa.”

This year’s tourney will be launched on May 24 at Rujeko High School in Mashonaland Central, who are the defending champions.

The Zonal Games kicks off on May 26 while the districts competitions will be held on June 9 with provincial finals set for July 7.

The national finals will be held at Chipindura and Herman Germaine of Mash Central between July 21 and 22.