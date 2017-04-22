Copa adopts Fifa standards

Godknows Matarutse  •  22 April 2017 12:14PM  •  0 comments

KWEKWE - This year’s edition of the Copa Coca-Cola games for boys is set to adopt a new format as the organisers seeks to conform to the international standards as outlined by Fifa.

Over the years, the junior schoolboy football tournament has ran with the Under-16 age group for the boys and with effect from this year it will be limited to only Under-15 age group.

However, the girls tournament will still remain eligible to the Under-17 category.

National Association of Secondary School Heads (Nash) in charge of soccer Albert Macheka said it was necessary for the country to emulate Fifa standards right from the grassroots level.

“We have decided to switch to the Under-15 because . . . it’s in line with Fifa standards,” Macheka said.

Coca-Cola Zimbabwe marketing and activations manager Vee Chibanda said: “We feel very excited. We are saying to the schools we hope we can develop Copa.”

This year’s tourney will be launched on May 24 at Rujeko High School in Mashonaland Central, who are the defending champions.

The Zonal Games kicks off on May 26 while the districts competitions will be held on June 9 with provincial finals set for July 7.

The national finals will be held at Chipindura and Herman Germaine of Mash Central between July 21 and 22.

Related Articles

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 
Enter the three characters from the image on the right. This helps prevent automated 'bots' from submitting spam to the site. This field is NOT case-sensitive. If the characters are a bit hard to see, try refreshing the code by clicking the image.

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2017 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media Zweely