Cde Chinx hospitalised

HARARE - Veteran musician Dickson Chingaira — popularly known as Cde Chinx — is critically ill and has been admitted at West End Hospital in Harare, the Daily News has learnt.

Family members confirmed the development.

“Comrade is not feeling well, vari kurwara (he is sick). He was admitted on Friday,” a close family member who preferred anonymity said yesterday.

In February, this year, the Vanhu Vese vemuAfrica hit-maker pushed himself to perform at President Robert Mugabe’s birthday party in Matobo, despite his deteriorating health.

Back then, he told the Daily News that he had not been well for about three years.

“I am ill my friend, ndiri kurwara chaizvo. Handichazivawo kuti chii chiri kundidya (I don’t know what is troubling me),” Chingaira said.

“That (Mugabe birthday party) was my first performance this year because of health complications. I have told myself that I should wake up and start working as there is no change or improvement on my health,” he said then.

Marabi musician Kireni Zulu yesterday said he was planning to visit Chingaira at the hospital.

In December last year, one of his two wives, Patricia Makoni, broke down at their Chitungwiza home upon receiving goods worth close to half-a-thousand dollars meant to cushion the troubled revolutionary artiste.

“Cde Chinx is a man who loves to fend for his family. He is an industrious person who usually does not rely on donations,” Makoni said.

“Mine were not tears of joy but the donation revoked my thoughts, ndabva ndafunga kuti vakomana ndipo pazosvika situation here apa, Cde Chinx munhu aizvishandira. (I wondered that things have got to this. Cde Chinx is a man who loves to fend for his family),” she told the Daily News then.

Owing to his massive contribution to the local music industry, Zimbabwe Music Awards (Zima) has promised to give him a house.

“We believe this project has never been done before and Zima derives immense pleasure in it,” Joseph Nyadzayo, Zima chairperson, said.

“He is consistent in the music industry despite that his composition or creation does not translate into cash or anything tangible.

“Actually he has never benefited anything from music but just his fame,” he said.