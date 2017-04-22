Cairns, Charamba stay in hunt

Share this article:

HARARE - Local golfers Ryan Cairns and Tongo Charamba flew the Zimbabwe flag high during yesterday’s second round of the Zimbabwe Open tournament here.

The two Zimbabweans now trail leader Trevor Fisher Jnr of South Africa, who equalled the Royal Harare course record of 63 during his second round yesterday.

Fisher, who carded a 67 on Thursday, now sits on 14 under-par 130 going into the final two rounds.

Cairns began the second round on six-under-par 66 just one shot behind overnight leader Jean Hugo but it was not all smooth sailing yesterday.

The Zimbabwean shot a 73 which left him on five-under-par 139 after 36 holes.

“At the beginning of the week, I would have accepted a top 10 going into the weekend and I can’t be too negative about the way today went,” Cairns said of his second round.

“I got off to a bit shaky start and we fought hard out there to stay on level par as my dad always says, ‘This golf course can give up anything at the weekend’.

“We just have to wait and see what the Saturday and Sunday rounds are going to throw at us.”

Charamba was only two-under-par after the first 18 holes on Thursday but dug deep yesterday to card a 69 which also left him on five-under-par 139.

The Zimbabwean was pleased with the way he has played in the 36 holes so far which means he has made the cut this year after missing out in 2016.

“I played quiet decent really over the past two days; not the greatest of golf but in terms of ball striking but I managed to scramble around. To be five-under with the way I’m hitting it; I will take it any other day and run.”

Charamba admitted he had to play through the pain barrier as he is still recovering from a shoulder injury.

“Look, I have been struggling with a shoulder injury for the past seven days and today it really got the better of me,” he said.

“I really struggled out there and at one point I thought of pulling out but I managed to get through.

“I have been taking some medication; we will just see how it holds up in the last two days.” The only other Zimbabweans to make the cut which stood at one-over after 36 holes were Gary Thompson, Mark Williams and Trainos Muradzikwa.

Thompson was on one-over-par 145 after rounds of 74 and 71 while Muradzikwa of 69 and 76. Williams shot 73 on Thursday before yesterday’s 72 to also make the cut on one-over-par 145.