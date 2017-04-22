Brace for more rains — Met Department

Share this article:

HARARE - Most parts of Zimbabwe are set to receive rains over the weekend, the Meteorological Service Department (Met) has predicted.

In yesterday’s forecast, the department’s forecaster Chenai Sithole said the rains should be expected on Sunday, while cold temperatures will persist throughout the country.

The rains come after the country experienced above normal rainfall during the 2016/17 agricultural season which saw some parts of the country experiencing flooding.

“Cloudy, cold and windy weather conditions should be expected across the country. Morning light rain is expected in most areas with daytime temperatures ranging in the mid 20s,” Met said.

Sithole also warned that because of the unpredictability of the weather, all outdoor activities should also be done with the climate in mind.

The meteorologist said also warned that with the drop in daytime temperatures, people particularly children should be protected from the cold weather.

She, however, warned against the use of braziers in rooms with closed windows to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning while trying to keep warm.

Despite the continued rains, Met’s head of public weather services, Tich Zinyemba, has said the country should brace for an early winter, as temperatures continued to drop.

Zinyemba said while it may be sunny during the day, the weather gets colder towards the evening.

The senior forecaster said it is important that people prepare for the harsh cold weather by stocking up on warm clothing and blankets.

He also warned farmers of both livestock and crop production against the impending cold weather.

“Even though it is early days yet, there continues to be a palpable cooling in morning temperatures, indicative of the gradual transition from summer to winter. Daytime minimum temperatures should range from 12 degrees Celsius to 20 degrees Celsius especially along the Zambezi Valley and 8 degrees Celsius to 11 degrees Celsius in the eastern Highlands,” Zinyemba said in the forecast.