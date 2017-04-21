Uniforms for Harare council workers

Helen Kadirire  •  21 April 2017 12:09PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - All Harare municipal employees will soon be wearing work uniforms after a full Council resolution to implement a new dress code.

This comes as Harare City Council human capital director Cainos Chingombe has complained that some employees dressing was inappropriate.

According to human resources committee minutes, Chingombe said in the 90s, all council workers wore a uniform supplied by the employer.

“ . . . the years uniforms had gradually been phased out and employees had reverted back to wearing formal plain clothes which were deemed inappropriate for their positions and duties,” he said.

He argued that corporate dress code gave employees a corporate identity and also ensured maintenance of appropriate dressing at work.

The introduction of dress codes coincides with the implementation in March of a government dress code requiring all civil servants and visitors to government premises to dress appropriately, barring the wearing of mini-skirts and sleeveless tops and collar and tie for men.

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 
Enter the three characters from the image on the right. This helps prevent automated 'bots' from submitting spam to the site. This field is NOT case-sensitive. If the characters are a bit hard to see, try refreshing the code by clicking the image.

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2017 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media Zweely