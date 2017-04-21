Tsvangirai works with Ncube again

Blessings Mashaya  •  21 April 2017 12:42PM  •  5 comments

HARARE - Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai and his former secretary-general, Welshman Ncube, yesterday ended their long stand-off when they signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to work together in the watershed 2018 national elections.

This comes after Tsvangirai signed a similar deal with former Vice President Joice Mujuru on Wednesday, as the opposition edges closer to finalising the long mooted grand coalition in their bid to end President Robert Mugabe’s and Zanu PF’s rule next year.

Yesterday’s pact ended 12 years of frosty relations between Tsvangirai and Ncube, in a move which analysts said was a clear indication that the opposition was now coming of age.

“It would also be equally dishonest not to recognise that in our journey with Ncube we both made our own mistakes.

“We split our party in 2005. The cost of that vote splitting, in addition to the blatant manipulation of results, delayed change for the people of Zimbabwe in 2008.

“Ladies and gentleman, it takes humble leadership to accept one’s mistakes and it also takes bold leadership to correct those mistakes,” Tsvangirai told journalists in Harare yesterday.

“It is in this respect that I am both relieved and pleased to have signed a memorandum of understanding with Ncube, as a first step towards undoing the damage we caused ourselves.

“Today, Ncube and I will open a new chapter and craft a political agreement that should see us harness and combine our known electoral strengths to face our common opponent as a united front,” he added.

Singing from the same hymn sheet, a beaming Ncube said he also regretted the split of a decade ago, and was confident that their newly-found alliance would finally consign Mugabe and Zanu PF to a decisive electoral defeat next year.

“Let me repeat what president Tsvangirai said, I also take personal responsibility for the mistakes that we made in the past.

“We accepted that we divided our people, we divided the membership of the party, which we should not have done.

“I too take responsibility for those mistakes. But what is more important today is for us to not just accept those mistakes but begin to take steps that are necessary for us to be accountable to the people of Zimbabwe.

“The people of Zimbabwe, wherever we go, tell us that we must unite. We must come together to confront the regime that has caused so much misery and so much chaos in this beautiful country.

“In 2018 we must not fail. The objective now should be bringing together the democratic forces that have some value to add to the struggle and I want to congratulate president Tsvangirai and his team for the work that has been done,” Ncube said.

“If anyone in this country expects us to contest the next elections separately as we did in 2008 and 2013 ... it will not only be a third moment of real madness, but the highest form of insanity and none of us is insane,” Tsvangirai chipped in.

The former prime minister in the government of national unity has for the past few months been working feverishly behind the scenes with Mujuru and other smaller opposition leaders to finalise the grand coalition.

Optimism has been high ever since Tsvangirai and Mujuru publicly flaunted their readiness to join forces against the ruling party, when they appeared together in Gweru last August.

Analysts have also repeatedly said Mujuru, whose liberation struggle nom de guerre was Teurai Ropa (Spill Blood), and whose husband Solomon was the first black post-independence army commander, could provide the much-needed bridge that opposition parties have been missing to ensure the smooth transfer of power if they win elections again.

However, they have also warned that without a broad coalition involving all the major opposition players, Zanu PF would use “its usual thuggish and foul methods” to retain power in 2018.

Tsvangirai's apology & that of Ncube are well come.But if the two men talk of democracy it must b real democracy not manipulative democracy while one is serving self interests.Leadership is for all people elected by thoz on the floor as per decisions made by thoz on the floor.N one not elected must remain loyal thus how organisations are managed.It not the president who is the owner of the floor but members of the floor.The president only implement s decisions of the floor.The out side supporters are only the products of the workings of the whole group not one person.No one should be protected at choosing leadership at congresseses the Mugabe way.The platform must b open like in America-where n one like TRUMP who has never bn a prominent politician in his life became president

addmore gudo - 21 April 2017

Mujuru is the fly in the ointment. Morgan, Welshman and Tendai don't have the same skeletons and certainly are not responsible for the heinous crimes committed by the zanu government Joyce has been an active and high ranking member of.

Galore - 21 April 2017

Viva MA Zimbabwe Oppositions viva!this time we hope and pray that you stay united to defeat the old guard from power. What I'm asking is all the people who signed this MoU with the Main Opposition MDC-T,please please,don't be too talkative. Learn to be calm so as to stay focussed please. We coming to register to vote and I encourage youth to register to vote.its our future guys, lets build it NOW.

tsviriyo - 21 April 2017

@Galore, true!

SaManyika Chaiye - 21 April 2017

Everything seem to be moving the right direction but what is left is to go to reserves tell those people that they must not vote for zanu and that only Morgan revived this economy when it was dying in 2009 and when he left govt it started to die again . So they must give him chance to lead this country and revive our economy by making sure they never vote for zanu . Pasi ne zanu yemadisinyongoro .

Diibulaanyika - 21 April 2017

