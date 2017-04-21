Shingi gives Mountaineers edge

Share this article:

HARARE - Shingi Masakadza was again the outstanding performer of the day, this time with the bat, as Manicaland Mountaineers enjoyed another good day yesterday against Mid West Rhinos at Mutare Sports Club.

Masakadza hammered a powerful unbeaten innings of 61, after Timycen Maruma and Donald Tiripano had both scored good fifties, to take his team to a total of 327 and a lead of almost 200 over their rivals.

In the final hour their spinners removed the Mid West openers to strengthen further their grip on this match.

In the morning Mountaineers resumed their first innings on 74 for three, in reply to the Rhinos’ total of 131; Roy Kaia had four and Timycen Maruma had yet to score.

Both batsmen played with great care against good seam bowling by Mike Chinouya and Tinashe Panyangara, scoring six runs in the first half-hour.

The first boundary of the morning, an on-drive by Maruma off Chinouya, came after 45 minutes, although a little earlier poor fielding had turned a single by Kaia into a four including three overthrows.

The hundred came up in the 43rd over.

After all the laborious batting, the partnership was broken after putting on 44 runs, as Kaia poked at a ball outside the off stump from the left-arm seamer James Bruce, and edged a straight-forward catch to the keeper.

He scored 19 off 91 balls and the score was 118 for four wickets.

Foster Mutizwa scored only a single before he was beaten in his forward defensive stroke against Carl Mumba, and also caught at the wicket; 119 for five.

Tiripano played one or two rather frenetic strokes, but was still there at lunch with 10; the total was now 143 for five wickets, a lead of 12 runs, while Maruma had batted throughout the morning session for 37 runs.

The first incident of the afternoon session occurred when Tiripano swung a ball from Brandon Mavuta over the square-leg boundary for six.

Both batsmen were now seeking to get on top of the bowling, and Maruma reached his fifty half an hour after lunch, off 106 balls.

Panyangara, however, was bowling with superb accuracy, and most of the runs had to come from the other end, and the unfortunate Mavuta had to bear the brunt of this.

Tiripano then decided it was time to go after Panyangara, and drove him for two fours in an over.

The hundred partnership came up, closely followed by Tiripano’s fifty off 82 balls. – Zim Cricket