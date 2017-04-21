Jam, Manondo boost for Hre City

Share this article:

HARARE - Harare City coach Mike Madzivanyika hopes the return of influential duo of captain James Jam and forward William Manondo can be the catalyst to turning around their 2017 season.

The Sunshine Boys are yet to win a game this season after a 0-0 draw with Yadah FC before losing to defending champions CAPS United in their first two games.

Manondo has not featured yet this season after suffering a knee injury towards the end of last season while Jam was injured in the defeat to CAPS at the National Sports Stadium two weeks ago.

The duo is in line for selection for the Sunshine Boys’ trip to Maglas Stadium to face Shabanie Mine on Sunday.

Madzivanyika said the long break in which his team were inactive to pave way for the Uhuru Cup might have helped his two players to complete their recovery before the trip to Zvishavane.

“Our preparations have been going on well and we are happy with the progress being made by Jam and Manondo,” Madzivanyika said.

“They have started training with the team but we are still monitoring them to see if they are ready yet to be included in the team.

“All things being equal, they could feature against Shabanie Mine but obviously we can’t expect them to play 90 minutes.”

On their game against Shabanie Mine, Madzivanyika said they are expecting a tough match but remains optimistic of a positive result.

Without a win from their opening two matches, the Sunshine Boys are desperate to pick up their first win of the season.

“Shabanie Mine is a difficult team especially when they are playing at home. We are going to give everything to ensure we pick a positive result,” Madzivanyika said.

“There is always pressure when positive results are not coming but we always play to win. It will be good if we pick maximum points on the road to instil the much needed confidence.”

Fixtures:

Today: Black Rhinos v Bantu Rovers (National Sports Stadium)

Tomorrow: Bulawayo City v FC Platinum (Barbourfields Stadium), How Mine v Chapungu (Luveve Stadium), Yadah v Ngezi Platinum (National Sports Stadium)

Sunday: Triangle United v Chicken Inn (Gibbo Stadium), Hwange v Dynamos (Colliery Stadium), CAPS United v Tsholotsho (National Sports Stadium), Highlanders v ZPC Kariba (Barbourfields Stadium), Shabanie Mine v Harare City (Maglas Stadium)