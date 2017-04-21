'It's time to pass the baton'

Share this article:

HARARE - While Zimbabweans acknowledge the political liberation and the land bequeathed to us by our elders, the baton stick should not end with them but must of necessity be passed on.

Today 37 years on, we celebrate their sterling efforts in giving us black majority rule.

Our elders discharged their God given duties in their political dispensation but we as youth are not to allow them to overlap into our generation because they do not have that capacity to transform political liberation into economic freedom.

We, the youth are ready to take over the relay baton stick to usher in a new era of economic freedom. And the 2018 is that year when all Zimbabweans are expected to enjoy one of the rights that our elders fought for, the right to vote.

As Zimbabwe Partnership for Prosperity (Zipp) we believe is immoral to enjoy economic growth at the expense of political freedom and social peace.

Practically crocodiles do not enjoy to be fed with other crocodiles. Better a morsel of bread where there is peace than food with violence. But in saying peace, I mean real peace. Complete peace.

Our elders tried to give us both but the equation in 1997 started to unbalance on the side of greed. The result was erosion of all the gains obtained at independence until now.

We have now been in two decades of economic recession. Political instability and unending protests led to the creation of the opposition political parties with many citizen movements mushroomin in an attempt to coerce the government to accede to the citizens’ demands of good governance.

Since 2000 there has been political instability and declined social peace. Sanctions were imposed on Zimbabwean leadership and targeted companies in an attempt to force the current regime to a negotiating table to stabilise the political environment but that caused more harm than good because the adverse effects have added misery to the population of Zimbabwe: the intended beneficiaries of the desired change.

Despite all these negatives, as Zimbabweans we still cherish our political independence that we know came through the shedding of much blood of our kith and kin.

We salute the gallant sons of the soil who unselfishly battled to free our country from white minority rule. As children it is our duty and responsibility to transform that political liberation into economic freedom.

As we celebrate independence today let us remember that many sons and daughters of Zimbabwe did not return to see a new Zimbabwe. They are departed spirits but are still waiting to see us transform our current political environment into real political, social and economic freedom that we need.

The reason why people went to war was for us to have prosperity and posterity shared equitably amongst all Zimbabweans.

This is our generational mandate and obligation. We should make our independence complete by balancing the equation of political freedom and economic progress till we achieve socio-political and economic growth and development.

Prosperity and posterity is achieved through complementing the unselfish work done by political war heroes in a partnership of individual Zimbabweans for the betterment of Zimbabwe through hard work.

Harnessing of our human capital will build a strong government institution that is constitutionally democratic and servant to the people.

Our nation needs solutions orientated people than people that spend time in complaining and murmuring out of bitterness.

God in every generation ordains men and women who are called and ordained to deliver on the specific necessities of that dispensation. The current mandate is to restore national pride, banish fear, prosper the nation and create posterity for future generations.

Business opportunities and employment for the youth and stabilisation of the economy is only possible through a partnership of progressive Zimbabweans.

Today we celebrate independence and wish to continue being independent especially to choose our own political leaders without which independence is incomplete.

Zimbabweans must be united in their diversity in nation building and must enjoy multi-party democracy were all rights are respected.

A truly free Zimbabwe is the Zimbabwe we want and today we celebrate our independence with a resolve to honour the dreams and aspirations of all our fallen heroes regardless of colour, creed, political affiliation or tribe.

(Kasiyamhuru is president of Zipp)