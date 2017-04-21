College manager nabbed for insulting Mugabe

Share this article:

BULAWAYO - Falcon College (Falcon)’s estate manager, Murray Ross Osborne, has been dragged to court for allegedly insulting President Robert Mugabe.

While the insult allegations arose last December, the case was only brought before the courts yesterday as the State was still waiting for Attorney-General’s authority to prosecute in terms of Section 34 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

Osborne, 47, appeared before magistrate Tawanda Muchemwa facing charges of undermining the authority or insulting the president, who remanded him to May 10, for commencement of trial. He was released on $100 bail.

According to State papers, on December 14, the complainant Bigboy Moyo was tasked by the accused to dig out a sewage pipe.

The court heard that Moyo, however, failed to locate the pipe and this did not go down well with Osborne who then allegedly said “you are stupid like President Gabriel Mugabe . . .”

Moyo proceeded to file a police report, leading to Osborne’s apprehension.