Chivamba is NOT a hero!

HARARE - It is said in Shona that “wafa anaka”, which loosely interpreted means that the civil thing that people tend to do when somebody passes away — no matter how bad the deceased was — is not to dwell too much on that person’s errant ways.

Even though we at the Daily News always try our best not to unnecessarily focus on the dead, sometimes it is impossible to do that — as exemplified by the galling case of the late Zanu PF ruffian Kizito Chivamba, who died on Tuesday.

For our young readers who may not know, Chivamba and his equally evil partner-in-crime — the late Central Intelligence Organisation bigwig, Elias Kanengoni — murderously pumped half a dozen bullets into the groin of the late well-known Gweru businessman and opposition activist, Patrick Kombayi, at point blank range, in the run-up to the 1990 parliamentary elections.

Kombayi was at the time challenging — and set to defeat — the late Vice President Simon Muzenda for the Gweru Urban seat.

He sustained serious injuries in the sickening attack, which disabled him permanently, and which later directly led to his death.

To make matters worse, even though Chivamba and Kanengoni were sentenced to a lenient seven years in prison by the courts, after being convicted of attempted murder, President Robert Mugabe inexplicably pardoned them — meaning that these two lowlife Zanu PF hitmen continued to roam the streets free until their own deaths.

While Chivamba has since been accorded provincial hero status, Zimbabweans are still horrified by the recommendation by Zanu PF’s Midlands province that he should be honoured “with a status that befits his service to the party”.

What rank madness is this? Is this a belated Fools Day prank — we ask with tears in ours eyes?

Unfortunately for disbelieving, numbed and persistently abused Zimbabweans, this latest horror show is neither the first, and nor will it be the last act of brazen impunity, savagery and heartlessness on the part of Zanu PF.

It also sadly typifies everything that is wrong, and has gone wrong in our once beautiful country over the past 37 years of Zanu PF’s well-documented misrule — where people are as shackled as they were before the country’s independence from Britain in 1980, and certainly way poorer than they were under Ian Smith.

It’s all very depressing and makes one fear for Zimbabwe as 2018 approaches. Still, Chivamba is NOT, and will NEVER be a hero in the eyes of long-suffering Zimbabweans.