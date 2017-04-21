Chivamba is NOT a hero!

21 April 2017 12:04PM  •  1 comment

HARARE - It is said in Shona that “wafa anaka”, which loosely interpreted means that the civil thing that people tend to do when somebody passes away — no matter how bad the deceased was — is not to dwell too much on that person’s errant ways.

Even though we at the Daily News always try our best not to unnecessarily focus on the dead, sometimes it is impossible to do that — as exemplified by the galling case of the late Zanu PF ruffian Kizito Chivamba, who died on Tuesday.

For our young readers who may not know, Chivamba and his equally evil partner-in-crime — the late Central Intelligence Organisation bigwig, Elias Kanengoni — murderously pumped half a dozen bullets into the groin of the late well-known Gweru businessman and opposition activist, Patrick Kombayi, at point blank range, in the run-up to the 1990 parliamentary elections.

Kombayi was at the time challenging — and set to defeat — the late Vice President Simon Muzenda for the Gweru Urban seat.

He sustained serious injuries in the sickening attack, which disabled him permanently, and which later directly led to his death.

To make matters worse, even though Chivamba and Kanengoni were sentenced to a lenient seven years in prison by the courts, after being convicted of attempted murder, President Robert Mugabe inexplicably pardoned them — meaning that these two lowlife Zanu PF hitmen continued to roam the streets free until their own deaths.

While Chivamba has since been accorded provincial hero status, Zimbabweans are still horrified by the recommendation by Zanu PF’s Midlands province that he should be honoured “with a status that befits his service to the party”.

What rank madness is this? Is this a belated Fools Day prank — we ask with tears in ours eyes?

Unfortunately for disbelieving, numbed and persistently abused Zimbabweans, this latest horror show is neither the first, and nor will it be the last act of brazen impunity, savagery and heartlessness on the part of Zanu PF.

It also sadly typifies everything that is wrong, and has gone wrong in our once beautiful country over the past 37 years of Zanu PF’s well-documented misrule — where people are as shackled as they were before the country’s independence from Britain in 1980, and certainly way poorer than they were under Ian Smith.

It’s all very depressing and makes one fear for Zimbabwe as 2018 approaches. Still, Chivamba is NOT, and will NEVER be a hero in the eyes of long-suffering Zimbabweans.

Comments (1)

If the zanu pf mafia party's Gweru province wants the late murderous Kizito Chivamba to be honoured with a status that befits his service to the satanic party then they should rightly refer that as Zanu pf provincial hero of zanu pf national hero so that people will know that his status only represents the warped mind of his party.Where is your conscience when you choose to give a hero status to a murderer?Why then are you not giving the same status to all convicted murderers in the country's prisons/Or is it beacause they did not murder in the name of zanu pf mafia murderous party?Shame on everyone who supports such an evil party.I will rather remain party less even if happens that anyone who joins zanu pf will be given one million dollars.Everything about zanu pf is satanic.

Janana wa Bikaz - 21 April 2017

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 
Enter the three characters from the image on the right. This helps prevent automated 'bots' from submitting spam to the site. This field is NOT case-sensitive. If the characters are a bit hard to see, try refreshing the code by clicking the image.

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2017 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media Zweely