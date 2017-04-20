Zim women begin preps

Share this article:

HARARE - The Zimbabwe women cricket team showed some rust but were still competitive against boys’ teams during the Maximum Age Group Twenty20 tournament here yesterday.

Zimbabwe are using the tournament as part of their preparations for next month’s quadrangular series in South Africa where they will also play against India and Ireland.

Batting first in their opening match, the ladies scored 106 runs in their allotted 20 overs against Glen View’s Rocview Cricket Academy Under-16.

Returning all-rounder Chipo Mugeri, who gave birth in January earlier this year, held the innings together with some magnificent batting display to reach 39.

The ladies won the match by 11 runs after bowling Rocview out for 95.

In the second game, the Zimbabwe women side reached a total of 94 against Maximum Academy from Chitungwiza.

Mugeri was once again the top scorer with 23 runs.

This time around, Maximum Academy got the better of Trevor Phiri’s ladies with an eight-wicket victory.

Zimbabwe women’s captain Sharne Mayers said it was good to be back in business after a mini break and hopes they will prepare enough to wreak havoc in the series next month.

“It’s been great ...everybody is on the same page, we working hard and it’s actually really nice when we playing a lot more games not only against ourselves but also against the boys,” Mayers said.

“They play a different level of competition to our game and it helps us a lot for we really need game time, this is great stuff.”

Mayers added: “We are not intimidated at all (playing against boys) at the end of the day its cricket; we are cricketers, they are cricketers so you speak with the bat and ball.

“I don’t think there is much to be intimidated by. We have worked hard, we have trained hard — a lot of us have played a lot of international cricket so when you playing against boys yes its different but at the end of the day there’s no intimidation.”

Mayers also had kind words for her predecessor Mugeri describing her as a true professional.

“It’s been a good win (against Rocview) we didn’t bat as well as we had hoped but Mugeri who is back in the fold batted really well,’ Mayers said.

“She really anchored the innings and got ourselves past the 100 mark we would have aimed to get a lot higher but our bowlers came in there and it was a real team performance- everybody bowled well and fielded well.

“We are going to face tough teams playing against India and South Africa who are two of the best teams in the world.

“We are very excited but will take it one day at a time play hard and give them something to think about that’s our aim.”