Zanu PF renegades cheer Tyson's troubles

HARARE - Expelled Zanu PF members are rubbing their hands with glee over moves to oust national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere, pictured, who they contend is getting “a taste of his own medicine”.

This comes as six provinces have so far passed votes of no confidence in the embattled politician — also called Tyson because of his combative politics — over charges of plotting to topple President Robert Mugabe.

Former Masvingo Provincial Affairs minister Kudakwashe Bhasikiti said on his Facebook page: “I am extremely happy when bootlickers get their turn in Zanu PF. Just call a spade a spade, not say it’s a shovel. The professor is next after Tyson.”

Kasukuwere and several other Zanu PF bigwigs are under the cosh in the troubled former liberation movement, following the recent mega demonstrations against them — in developments which analysts have said bear similar echoes to the political Tsunami of three years ago which buried former vice president Joice Mujuru and other party heavyweights.

Former politburo member Dzikamai Mavhaire said there was life after Zanu PF for Kasukuwere.

“He (Kasukuwere) is still very young he can join other political parties. He never went to war, so there is no problem for him to join other parties.

“Kasukuwere must know that when a leopard is hungry and wants something to eat, it will tell its offspring that you smell like a goat,” Mavhaire told the Daily News yesterday.

Former Zanu PF Mashonaland Central youth chairperson Godfrey Tsenengamu said, “Anotamba nebanga anofa nebanga. Magumo emukwiri kudonha (Those who live by the sword, will die by the sword),” Tsenengamu said.

Early this month, Tsenengamu also said Mugabe was using “the same methods” to deal with Kasukuwere that he allegedly employed to hound his former deputy Mujuru out of Zanu PF during the deadly purges of 2014.

Tsenengamu, who has consistently claimed that he was among the youth leaders who were used by Mugabe to orchestrate Mujuru’s downfall, said he had no doubt in his mind that Kasukuwere’s Zanu PF political career was “hanging by a thread”.

“It is clear that the president is behind Kasukuwere’s woes, and whether he (Kasukuwere) survives or not is entirely dependent on Mugabe.”

The outspoken former Zanu PF leading light added that Mugabe had allegedly “perfected the art of playing the party’s factions” in his own interest.