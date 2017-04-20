Zanu PF MP Chivamba dies

Share this article:

HARARE - Kizito Chivamba, the Midlands Zanu PF provincial deputy chairperson and better known for his 90s shooting of Patrick Kombayi, has died.

According to regional party spokesperson Cornelius Muperi, the Chiwundura member of Parliament died at Gweru Hospital “after a short illness” and mourners are gathered at his Indiva Farm while a State-assisted burial is being pursued.

“Chivamba was a dedicated cadre who worked with... the late Vice President Simon Muzenda and... Emmerson Mnangagwa. As an MP, he initiated a lot of empowerment projects for the youth and women,” he said.

“The province has recommended (that) he be conferred with a hero’s status, which fits his service stretching from the 70s as an activist,” Muperi said, adding they were waiting “for a response from the national leadership”.

Having joined Zanu PF in 1972 and trained as a collaborator in 1977 in Bikita, Chivamba was a Mutapa youth chairperson in 1982 and is survived by his wife Siromina, six children and five grandchildren.

Together with another late party cadre Elias Kanengoni, the ex-ruling party legislator shot Gweru mayor Kombayi - at point blank range - in the run up to the 1990 elections and were both convicted, and sentenced for attempted murder.

However, they were later pardoned by President Robert Mugabe and released.

About eight years ago, Chivamba also served as Zanu PF provincial secretary for health and welfare.