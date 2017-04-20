Zanu PF MP Chivamba dies

STAFF WRITER  •  20 April 2017 12:19PM  •  4 comments

HARARE - Kizito Chivamba, the Midlands Zanu PF provincial deputy chairperson and better known for his 90s shooting of Patrick Kombayi, has died.

According to regional party spokesperson Cornelius Muperi, the Chiwundura member of Parliament died at Gweru Hospital “after a short illness” and mourners are gathered at his Indiva Farm while a State-assisted burial is being pursued.

“Chivamba was a dedicated cadre who worked with... the late Vice President Simon Muzenda and... Emmerson Mnangagwa. As an MP, he initiated a lot of empowerment projects for the youth and women,” he said.

“The province has recommended (that) he be conferred with a hero’s status, which fits his service stretching from the 70s as an activist,” Muperi said, adding they were waiting “for a response from the national leadership”.

Having joined Zanu PF in 1972 and trained as a collaborator in 1977 in Bikita, Chivamba was a Mutapa youth chairperson in 1982 and is survived by his wife Siromina, six children and five grandchildren.

Together with another late party cadre Elias Kanengoni, the ex-ruling party legislator shot Gweru mayor  Kombayi - at point blank range - in the run up to the 1990 elections and were both convicted, and sentenced for attempted murder.

However, they were later pardoned by President Robert Mugabe and released.

About eight years ago, Chivamba also served as Zanu PF provincial secretary for health and welfare.

Related Articles

Comments (4)

Only in this Banana republic, where a convicted attempted murderer is considered for heroes status. This country has really gone to the dogs (or is it goats..)

Zvakaoma - 20 April 2017

He will be remembered for shooting Patrick Kombayi.

Sinyo - 20 April 2017

Trained as a collaborator? Vanamujibha vaitirenwa zviya?

Tinowaziwa - 20 April 2017

That is blood lies and total nonsense no mujiba was trained whatsoever during the war . But would cares about this guy bcoz once a thug dies it makes our country better place bcoz the number of thugs is being reduced .A thug is thug no sorry please .

Diibulaanyika - 20 April 2017

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 
Enter the three characters from the image on the right. This helps prevent automated 'bots' from submitting spam to the site. This field is NOT case-sensitive. If the characters are a bit hard to see, try refreshing the code by clicking the image.

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2017 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media Zweely