Young Gore shines in SA

HARARE - Zimbabwe rising BMX rider Emmanuel Gore made his presence felt during the first round of the 2017 South African National Age Group Series (Nag) at Germiston BMX Club in Johannesburg, South Africa over the Easter holiday.

The seven-year-old, Grade 3 student, who races for Team Fearless, was given a chance against his more famed opponents from South Africa where he was expected to be swept away in the seven and eight-year-olds category.

However, Gore who was crowned Zimbabwe nationals champion last year in his category, showed no ounce of inferiority complex as he held his own achieving podium places in all the three legs he participated in.

Gore, who was racing for the first time at the Germiston track and who fell here and there enjoyed a good day, finishing second in the first leg before recovering to finish first in the second leg while settling for second place again in the third and final leg.

The weekend’s victory was a fitting achievement for the seven-year-old having also started on the front foot at this year’s Zimbabwe nationals in February in Bulawayo where he also came first.

South African commentator Gavin Trustler described Gore as the “The Beast” who is talented.

“The Beast, Emmanuel Gore from Zimbabwe is a very talented young man I must say…very talented,” Trustler said during his commentary.

His mother Ashleigh, who accompanied her son to South Africa believes Gore is in the right direction and is well-poised to become one of the best in the sport.

“He is a dedicated and determined young boy. If you ask me I must say he is truly focused…too focused on this sport so to speak,” Ashleigh told the Daily News.

“He is definitely one for the future and we thank God for such good results. It’s a good step in the right direction and if he maintains the same spirit he will go places.

“I think it’s quite a remarkable achievement for the boy excelling ahead of some of the best riders from South Africa. Remember in SA they are serious about the sport and it’s very encouraging for the young boy.”

Gore will return to South Africa for the second round in July which will be held in Durban.