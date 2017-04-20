Rapper Lil Megaz releases new EP

Share this article:

HARARE - Award-winning gospel hip-hop artiste Zvikomborero “Lil Megaz” Nyamandi has dropped a new EP titled Hope.

On the just-released five-track EP, the Bulawayo-born artiste collaborated with eight artistes who include legendary hip-hop artiste Shingirayi “Mau Mau” Sabeta, the award-winning Courtney Antipas and Uniq who is based in the City of Kings.

The NaJesu Tine Yese hit-maker is convinced that his new EP will appeal to music fans from diverse backgrounds.

“This EP is unique because it touches on real life situations such as depression, sickness and things that affect people on a daily basis.

“Sometimes we might be in a hopeless situation and we start doubting God but the EP points to the Lord as the solution to everything.

“I think people can relate to my EP because it is hip-hop but with a fusion of reggae and Afro-pop hence it has a variation in sound,” said Lil Megaz, who has not been very active on the music scene for the past year.

“I have been quiet for some time now and I can call it a learning curve. The completion of the Hope EP was a long journey and I think it is going to be my best to date.”

The 24-year-old added that his new offering was motivated by his desire to inspire young people to have a brighter future.

“I am clay in the hands of the potter so God is the one who directs my path and the love of God compels me to do music.

“My dream is to empower youths and do anti-drug campaigns with them so that they will have a better tomorrow.

“Currently, I’m doing primary school reach outs where I will be motivating kids to work hard at school and I will be grooming them through God’s word,” he said.

Lil Megaz is confident that Zim hip-hop will soon overtake Zimdancehall as the music of choice among Zimbabwean youngsters.

“I think Zim hip-hop can take over the music industry in Zimbabwe because artistes are working hard to improve this genre.

“Currently, Zimdancehall is dominating but Zim hip-hop is not far behind. In the near future, I am sure Zimbabwe could be like South Africa where hip-hop dominates,” he said.

Lil Megaz, who burst on the local music scene five years ago, was nominated at the 2014 Christian Hip-Hop Achievement Awards where he landed the Best CD Artwork Award. In the same awards he had also been nominated for the Most Influential EP of the Year and the Best Video of the Year.