Mugadza seeks Con-Court referral

Tendai Kamhungira  •  20 April 2017 12:24PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - Kariba pastor Phillip Mugadza, who allegedly prophesied that President Robert Mugabe will die on October 17 this year, has advised the magistrates’ court that he wants his case to be referred to the Constitutional Court (Con-Court), claiming his trial is an infringement of his constitutional rights.

His lawyer Obey Shava yesterday told Harare magistrate Nomsa Sabarauta that on the next remand date on May 4, he will make a full application demanding his client’s matter to be referred to the Con-Court.

Shava argued that his client’s rights to freedom of conscience among other rights had been infringed upon.

The State accused Mugadza of causing an offence and insulting the Christian religion and the African tradition by predicting someone’s death, arguing it is taboo to do so.
In making his controversial “prophecy”, Mugadza had also said that the nonagenarian could escape death by praying fervently, fasting and publicly announcing that he did not wish to die.

Related Articles

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 
Enter the three characters from the image on the right. This helps prevent automated 'bots' from submitting spam to the site. This field is NOT case-sensitive. If the characters are a bit hard to see, try refreshing the code by clicking the image.

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2017 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media Zweely