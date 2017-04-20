Mugadza seeks Con-Court referral

Share this article:

HARARE - Kariba pastor Phillip Mugadza, who allegedly prophesied that President Robert Mugabe will die on October 17 this year, has advised the magistrates’ court that he wants his case to be referred to the Constitutional Court (Con-Court), claiming his trial is an infringement of his constitutional rights.

His lawyer Obey Shava yesterday told Harare magistrate Nomsa Sabarauta that on the next remand date on May 4, he will make a full application demanding his client’s matter to be referred to the Con-Court.

Shava argued that his client’s rights to freedom of conscience among other rights had been infringed upon.

The State accused Mugadza of causing an offence and insulting the Christian religion and the African tradition by predicting someone’s death, arguing it is taboo to do so.

In making his controversial “prophecy”, Mugadza had also said that the nonagenarian could escape death by praying fervently, fasting and publicly announcing that he did not wish to die.