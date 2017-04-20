Mugabe living in Cloud cuckoo land

Share this article:

HARARE - President Robert Mugabe on Tuesday wasted a golden opportunity to pronounce key solutions to economic challenges affecting the masses such as a debilitating cash crunch that is threatening to break the country apart.

To say Zimbabwe is a pale shadow of its former self would be an understatement. The country is literally on its knees with unemployment hovering over 90 percent, massive company closures, hunger and poverty stalking the majority of its citizens.

A myriad of bad economic decisions in the last 37 years have made sure that Zimbabwe is a laughing stock not only in the Sadc region, but internationally as well.

Foreign investors are constantly skirting the country in favour of regional neighbours such as Botswana, Mozambique, Malawi, South Africa and Zambia, thanks to Mugabe and his Zanu PF-led government’s chaotic land reform programme and the controversial indigenisation policies.

Delivering his Independence Day speech at the National Sports Stadium, Mugabe proved our assertion right that his government might have rigged its way into power in 2013, but they have failed to rig and revive the economy.

The ageing leader failed to address pressing national issues such as the high unemployment rate, water shortages, liquidity crisis, lack of medicines in hospitals, declining education standards and deteriorating production in the country.

Not even once, did our dear leader address concerns of at least 13,5 million people who are hopeless about the future due to his government’s populist policies that have decimated Zimbabwe’s famed agricultural sector.

The situation at public schools is appalling to say the least. For the first time since independence in 1980, Zimbabwe is witnessing a huge number of school children dropping out since their parents have failed to pay for their fees due to lack of disposable incomes while teachers have since stopped taking classes seriously due to low remuneration and poor working conditions.

By proving to be increasingly out of sync with reality, we think that the time has come for Mugabe to self-introspect and think of the legacy he wants to leave behind.

After 37 years at the helm, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to predict that it’s now time that he passes on the baton to the next leader — with new strategies that will make Zimbabwe an economic giant again.

At the moment, Zimbabwe’s economic situation is made worse by political uncertainty and in particular, the general vagueness, apparent confusion and intra-party fighting over the future leadership of the country.