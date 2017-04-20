Micklem, Crespo to perform this weekend

ENTERTAINMENT WRITER  •  20 April 2017 10:39AM  •  0 comments

HARARE - The second set of recitals of the new Twelve-Music Every Month concert series, featuring a piano and violin performance by Jeanette Micklem and Eduardo Crespo, will take place at St John’s College in Harare on Saturday and Sunday.

The year-long concert series was launched on March 31 with a piano recital by Eren Levendoglu, and will include a series of performances by local and international artistes through to February 2018.

The Crespo-Micklem recitals will feature Violin Sonatas by Handel (D Major), Prokofiev (F Minor) and Beethoven (No. 9 Op. 47, Kreutzer).

Eduardo Crespo comes from Brazil and has performed as recitalist and chamber musician in major concert halls, including the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam and Carnegie Hall in New York.

As soloist he has performed throughout the world and plays regularly in the Netherlands and Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestras and with the Netherlands Chamber Orchestra. This will be his second performance with Jeanette Micklem.

Micklem is a Zimbabwean well-known for her solo, duo and chamber music recitals as well as for accompanying visiting International artistes. She has performed in over a dozen countries, including appearances in South Africa with the SABC and Pietermaritzburg Symphony Orchestras as well in the Grahamstown Festival.

For over a decade she was a permanent member of the jury of the Smetana Piano Competition in the Czech Republic.

Related Articles

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 
Enter the three characters from the image on the right. This helps prevent automated 'bots' from submitting spam to the site. This field is NOT case-sensitive. If the characters are a bit hard to see, try refreshing the code by clicking the image.

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2017 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media Zweely