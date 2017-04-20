Micklem, Crespo to perform this weekend

Share this article:

HARARE - The second set of recitals of the new Twelve-Music Every Month concert series, featuring a piano and violin performance by Jeanette Micklem and Eduardo Crespo, will take place at St John’s College in Harare on Saturday and Sunday.

The year-long concert series was launched on March 31 with a piano recital by Eren Levendoglu, and will include a series of performances by local and international artistes through to February 2018.

The Crespo-Micklem recitals will feature Violin Sonatas by Handel (D Major), Prokofiev (F Minor) and Beethoven (No. 9 Op. 47, Kreutzer).

Eduardo Crespo comes from Brazil and has performed as recitalist and chamber musician in major concert halls, including the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam and Carnegie Hall in New York.

As soloist he has performed throughout the world and plays regularly in the Netherlands and Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestras and with the Netherlands Chamber Orchestra. This will be his second performance with Jeanette Micklem.

Micklem is a Zimbabwean well-known for her solo, duo and chamber music recitals as well as for accompanying visiting International artistes. She has performed in over a dozen countries, including appearances in South Africa with the SABC and Pietermaritzburg Symphony Orchestras as well in the Grahamstown Festival.

For over a decade she was a permanent member of the jury of the Smetana Piano Competition in the Czech Republic.