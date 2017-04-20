Meck drops single

Share this article:

HARARE - Upcoming gospel artiste Plaxedes Meck has collaborated with cleric Onismo Sasa on her latest single called Divine Decorations.

The track was released last month.

“I am inspired by the teachings of ... Sasa, an internationally-acclaimed speaker and also AFM Shiloh Word bishop hence working with him was a humbling experience,” the mother of five said.

“I got inspiration from our church theme of this year ‘Divine Decorations, Commanding Waves of Restorations’. The message on the track was derived from ... Sasa’s first sermon of the year when he launched the theme.”

Meck debuted in the showbiz industry with a 10-track-gospel-album Kurangarirwa Nedenga last year.

The passion to spread the word of God to all corners of the world keeps Meck going in this tough industry.

“I am not into music to generate income but it’s part of my contribution to the kingdom of God,” she said.

“It was always my wish to preach the word of God through songs as music travels fast as compared to other forms of media and I hope the single will go a long way in fulfilling my desire.”

Songs making her debut album are Zarurai Meso Angu, Ndovimba naMwari Wangu, Vandiyeuka, Mutsvene, Tachengetwa, Glory, Moyo Munyoro, Mwari Vanokomborera, Mashoko Amai and a bonus track Pamuchinjikwa.

She also expressed her gratitude to her husband Daniel Meck for the support.

“My husband was the backbone of this project and I really thank him for his commitment and support in making my dream come true,” she said.