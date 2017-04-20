Majuice celebrates 30th birthday

Share this article:

HARARE - Alick Macheso’s lead dancer for his backing Orchestra Mberikwazvo group Selemani Mpochi aka Majuice is celebrating his 30th birthday in style at City Sports Bar in Harare tonight.

Born and bred in Harare’s Rugare suburb, Majuice is one of the leading dancers in the country and is credited for pioneering formations of dance groups in Zimbabwe.

As a result, several artistes have volunteered to perform at the venue in support and these include Baba Harare, Progress Chipfumo, Peter Moyo, Ba Shupi, Extra Large, Cello Culture, Talking Guitars,

Sister Jean, Faith Candy and the entire Orchestra Mberikwazvo group among others.

Several dance acts such as Beverly Sibanda, Star Light Musica, Unique, All Stars, Fearless and Royal Queens among others are also expected to grace the event.

The former Kambuzuma High School student said joining Orchestra Mberikwazvo was a dream come true.

“I ventured into showbiz at a tender age while I was still at Rugare Primary School. I worked with a number of bands such as Shumba Stars, Famous 7 led by George Tafirenyika of hit Chimbekeya, Leonard Zhakata’s Zimbabwe All Stars, Sam Mtukudzi, Peter Tangwena and another group co-founded by the late Katarina (real name Elizabeth Taderera) and one Kanjanda,” he said.

“While at Tangwena’s Star Light Musica, I used to work with the late Sam Mtukudzi hence frequenting Pakare Paye Arts Centre.

“I met Macheso for the first time at Pakare Paye Arts Centre when he came for a concert.

“I joined him on stage and he was impressed by my skills though we used to perform as supporting acts with Star Light Musica,” he said.

Mpochi was then invited by Macheso to join the group as a dancer, an opportunity he embraced hitherto.

“When I joined him it was a dream come true. It’s now close to 10 years with the Orchestra Mberikwazvo group and I do not have plans to move to other musical groups or even to venture into solo projects.

“I am still learning a lot from Macheso and I emulate his work ethic,” he said.

Macheso being one of the leading artistes in the country, tends to overwork himself and the band in order to please his legion of fans dotted across the globe.

“It’s funny though, I really enjoy my job. At times we go for four consecutive days touring but I do not take drugs.

“Interestingly, I started drinking alcohol this year but just for pleasure. On stage I only take water and I do not smoke,” he said.

“At times we got so tired but what is needed is adequate rest and a bath.”