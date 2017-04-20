Mafikizolo 20th anniversary set for Harare

Share this article:

HARARE - South African house music group, Mafikizolo, will perform in Harare next Friday at a concert meant to celebrate their 20 years in the showbiz.

Preparations for the concert scheduled for Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) are at an advanced stage, organisers have said.

“Advance tickets are moving at a fast rate that has even shocked us. It means Zimbabweans are not getting enough of Mafikizolo.

“All the local artistes billed to share the stage with Mafikizolo are geared for the event,” Dee Nosh, publicist of 2 Kings Entertainment who are behind the event said.

Mafikizolo are going to share the stage with Jah Prayzah whom they collaborated with on smacking hit song Sendekera, Andy Muridzo and Alexio Kawara.

The Khona hit-makers have previously performed in the country for more than five times, but they are still strong in terms of pulling crowds, locally.

At their previous sold-out concert last August — that was also promoted by 2 Kings Entertainment at Belgravia Sports Club in the capital — Mafikizolo expressed their gratitude to Zimbabwe for the unwavering support and love.

“The fact that we have been performing here in Harare and Bulawayo on a number of occasions but still fans are coming in numbers is a clear testimony of love. Zimbabweans love us,” one of the group leaders Theo Kgosinkwe said then.

The group is known for their timeless hits such as Khona, Meet Me At The River, Ndihamba Nawe, Emlanjeni and Udakwa Njalo among others.

Mafikizolo was founded two decades ago by the late Tebogo Madingoane, Nhlanhla Nciza and Kgosinkwe.

Shortly after Mafikizolo shot to fame, they were involved in a near fatal car accident which left some of the band members in hospital for a couple of weeks.

The group’s debut album was a self-titled project Mafikizolo in 1997 before releasing Music Revolution in 1999. In 2000, the group released one of their best-selling projects Gate Crashers before a thanksgiving album Sibongile in 2002.

Mandigoane died in 2004 in a shoot-out. The duo of Nciza and Kgosinkwe did not stop music but went on to churn studio albums, a development that made them one of the most outstanding musical groups on the continent.

They are three-time winners of the South African Music Award for Group or Duo of the Year.