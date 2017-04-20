Hundreds protest against Chinese traders in Uganda

Share this article:

KAMPALA - Hundreds of traders in Uganda's capital are protesting what they call unfair competition from Chinese investors operating retail businesses.

The protest on Wednesday is backed by Kampala's mayor and other local officials.

Many shops in downtown Kampala have been shuttered by their owners.



Some of them have taken to the streets carrying placards urging Chinese traders to leave the country.

Kampala Mayor Erias Lukwago says the government must protect local traders to prevent the protests from escalating into xenophobic attacks against foreign traders.

Many Ugandans accuse Chinese traders of moving to the East African country as serious investors but then setting up businesses in petty trade.

Lukwago says many of the Chinese retailers sell their products at competitive prices after benefiting from tax holidays.