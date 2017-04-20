Dembo hints on solo career

Share this article:

HARARE - Morgan Dembo, the eldest son of the late sungura musician Leonard Dembo is in the process of assembling a musical band called The Outsiders.

Dembo confirmed the development to the Daily News yesterday.

“I’m still in the process of setting up a band and working on an album titled Ndinamate,” that’s all he could say.

Back in the day, Dembo together with his younger brother Tendai revived their father’s musical legacy using the name Barura Express but the partnership did not go further than the album Kutsika Matsimba reportedly due to gross indiscipline on Morgan’s part.

Tendai continued with the band and so far, he has released two solo studio albums Kupakwashe and Mushando.

Unlike other sons of music legends, the Dembos never got a chance to see or play alongside their father but of late both of them have mastered the art of composing and playing the guitar just like the Chitekete hit maker.

Owing to musical passion, Tendai approached several high profile artistes for guidance and training and these include sungura ace Alick Macheso on guitars and Charles Charamba who taught him on vocals.

When Dembo, affectionately known as “Musorowenyoka” by his legion of fans, died in 1996, Morgan was in Grade 3 while Tendai was in Grade 2 and their little sister Fenistia, the last born, was at pre-school.