DeMbare lift Uhuru Cup

HARARE - Goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga was the Dynamos hero of the day after the Glamour Boys were crowned this year’s winners of the Independence Cup beating bitter rivals Highlanders following a penalty shoot-out here yesterday.

The match had ended 1-1 in regulation time after substitute Masimba Mambare had given DeMbare the lead with his first touch in the 58th minute having replaced Takunda Sadiki while Ralph Matema equalised for Highlanders from the spot-kick deep into added time.

The Dynamos technical bench was, however, incensed by the awarding of the spot-kick which came way after the additional four minutes had lapsed and had to be restrained from confronting referee of the day Brighton Chimene at full time.

Chimene, though, looked overwhelmed by the occasion and failed to control the game allowing some nasty challenges from both teams to go unpunished while awarding a lot of questionable decisions throughout the course of the match.

And when the game went to the penalty shoot-out, the Glamour Boys converted through Emmanuel Mandiranga, Pakami Dube and Peace Makaha while Ocean Mushure saw his effort crash against the cross bar with Mambare’s kick saved by Bosso keeper Ariel Sibanda.

In reply, Highlanders had converted through Prince Dube and Allen Gahadzikwa while Matema’s effort also crashed against the cross bar with Simon Munawa and Peter Mudhuwa denied by the impressive Mateyaunga to hand DeMbare the win.

Dynamos could have wrapped up the tie in regulation time but they failed to capitalise after dominating the game allowing Bosso to come back into the game and force a stalemate.

Lloyd Mutasa’s charges surprised many with their sleek passing game causing all sorts of problems for the Bulawayo giants only to be let down by their strikeforce of the Cameroonian Christian Ntouba and Quality Kangadzi who squandered a lot of scoring chances. Mandiranga was unlucky on 71 minutes having done well to subtract the Bosso defence only to be denied by the upright while the rebound fell kindly for Kangadzi who blasted his effort way off target.

Mambare was also guilty of wasting a good scoring opportunity eight minutes from full time following a quick break after Bosso had camped in DeMbare’s half in search of the equaliser, but the former Bosso man sent his effort over the bar.

Highlanders, who had a rather poor afternoon by their standards had their chances too but they were few and far between with ex-Glamour Boy Roderick Mutuma coming close on several occasions but was denied by Mateyaunga and at times shot wide.

Teams:

Highlanders: Ariel Sibanda, Simon Munawa, Prince Dube, Brian Banda, Tendai Ndlovu, Peter Mudhuwa, Tendai Ngulube, Honest Moyo, Roderick Mutuma, Benson Phiri, Allen Gahadzikwa

Dynamos: Tonderayi Mateyaunga, Peace Makaha, Elisha Muroiwa, Ocean Muroiwa, Lincoln Zvasiya, Tichaona Chipunza, Gift Saunyama, Takunda Sadiki, Christian Ntouba, Quality Kangadzi, Emmanuel Mandiranga.