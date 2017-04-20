Boom Berto in maiden UK tour

Share this article:

HARARE - Amai Makanaka (Munodonhedza Musika) hit-maker, Boom Berto, will embark on a maiden tour of the United Kingdom (UK) next month.

The high flying artiste, who was born Albert Mushore, will perform in the UK alongside fellow Zimdancehall artistes Shinsoman and Blot as well as Zim hip-hop star Takura. The trio will kick off the tour on May 26 in Manchester before heading to Leicester the following day.

The final gig of the three-concert tour being organised by Ghetto Fabulous Promotions will take place in Coventry City on May 28.

Boom Berto’s forthcoming tour of the UK is a typical Cinderella story.

Before the last festive season, the Glendale-born artiste, who is still to release his debut album, was virtually unknown. But thanks to his hit Amai Makanaka (Munodonhedza Musika), the 27-year-old suddenly became the most popular artiste last Christmas.

The popularity of the song earned Boom Berto plum gigs alongside local crowd pullers like kingpin Alick Macheso, the award-winning Jah Prayzah and Zimdancehall musician Winky D.

Efforts to get in touch with Boom Berto on the forthcoming tour were fruitless.

For Takura, the forthcoming tour will be his second to the UK. The MaObama hit-maker has welcomed the opportunity to reconnect with his fans there.

“I am happy to return to the United Kingdom. I first performed in the UK last year in November and I trust I did a good job which gave them courage and confidence to invite me again this time.

“I have also performed in Cyprus among other countries and it is an exciting endeavour,” Takura told the Daily News.

Last year, Takura was the only Zimbabwean included on a 10-strong list of Africa’s top hip-hop artistes put together by the South African hip-hop magazine.

The list also included MHD (Senegal), Phyno (Nigeria), Sakordie (Ghana), AKA, Cassper Nyovest, Kwesta and Nasty C (South Africa) and LayLizzy (Mozambique).

Takura, who won four awards last year, recently threw a hint about a possible collaboration with award-winning Nigerian reggae/dancehall artiste Patoranking.

“You know this guy yes? You know me yes? Now all I’m gonna say is 2017 will be on fire and leave you to imagine,” he wrote below the picture of the Nigerian music star.