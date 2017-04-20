Arrest corrupt ministers to regain trust, Mugabe told

Share this article:

HARARE - President Robert Mugabe must arrest his corrupt ministers, if ever he is to regain the electorate’s trust ahead of the 2018 elections, Norton MP Temba Mliswa has said.

Speaking to the Daily News, the outspoken former Zanu PF Mashonaland West chairperson said the recently-turned 93 leader has been preaching zero tolerance on corruption, but has been acting insincerely.

“To me, and unfortunately, even in winning the (next year’s) elections, there are…issues which Zanu PF cannot deal with; the economy, unemployment and corruption more particularly has hurt the people,” Mliswa said.

“The president will have to arrest 10 to 15 Cabinet ministers and he will certainly get the vote but without doing that, it becomes difficult,” he said, adding that “people are aware of his (Mugabe’s) weaknesses... in not being able to zero-in on corruption. At the end of the day, it is just a talk show”.

Critics and the opposition accuse Mugabe of failing to tackle high-level graft and argue that endemic corruption is one reason investors are reluctant to commit their capital to Zimbabwe.

Mugabe has at times admitted to corruption among his ministers but says police lack the evidence to prosecute.

Mliswa further stated that the succession battle in Mugabe’s Zanu PF party, which has gone into overdrive with tables seeming to be turning against a rival faction reportedly baying for the Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere’s blood, was more criminal than factional.

Kasukuwere’s so-called Generation 40 (G40) faction, believed to be fronted by Mugabe’s wife, Grace, faces a stiff challenge from Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, an enduring politician known as ngwena — the Crocodile.