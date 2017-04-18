Hubby stabs wife for snubbing rural home

TARISAI MACHAKAIRE  •  18 April 2017 5:34PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - A Domboshawa man brutally stabbed his wife with a knife for refusing to move from their Hatcliffe residence to his rural home, a Harare court heard yesterday.

Moregood Mverechena, 32, of Mudzimu Village in Chinamora in Domboshawa appeared before Harare regional magistrate Noel Mupeiwa facing attempted murder charges.

He was remanded in custody to April 19, He was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

The complainant is Fungai Soko, 34.

Prosecutor Michael Reza alleged that on January 28 this year around 5am, Mverechena and his wife were at their house in Hatcliffe conversing.

The court heard that Mverechena suggested to his wife that they relocate to Domboshawa but she did not agree.

It was alleged that a quarrel ensued between the two and Mverechena took out a kitchen knife under his pillow threatening to stab her for disrespecting him.

Mverechena stabbed Soko once on the left eye, thrice on the back and chest.

The court heard that Mverechena also slit himself with the same knife on the stomach and sustained injuries.

The couple was rushed to Parirenyatwa hospital for treatment and medical reports were issued.

However, the kitchen knife used by Mverechena was not located.

    Post a comment

    Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
    Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
    - Editor

    Your email address will not be shared.
     
    Enter the three characters from the image on the right. This helps prevent automated 'bots' from submitting spam to the site. This field is NOT case-sensitive. If the characters are a bit hard to see, try refreshing the code by clicking the image.

    Popular this week

    Download our mobile app

    Popular this week

    © 2017 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

    Made in Zimbabwe
    Design & development by C2 Media     C2 Media Zweely