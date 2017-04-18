Hubby stabs wife for snubbing rural home

Share this article:

HARARE - A Domboshawa man brutally stabbed his wife with a knife for refusing to move from their Hatcliffe residence to his rural home, a Harare court heard yesterday.

Moregood Mverechena, 32, of Mudzimu Village in Chinamora in Domboshawa appeared before Harare regional magistrate Noel Mupeiwa facing attempted murder charges.

He was remanded in custody to April 19, He was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

The complainant is Fungai Soko, 34.

Prosecutor Michael Reza alleged that on January 28 this year around 5am, Mverechena and his wife were at their house in Hatcliffe conversing.

The court heard that Mverechena suggested to his wife that they relocate to Domboshawa but she did not agree.

It was alleged that a quarrel ensued between the two and Mverechena took out a kitchen knife under his pillow threatening to stab her for disrespecting him.

Mverechena stabbed Soko once on the left eye, thrice on the back and chest.

The court heard that Mverechena also slit himself with the same knife on the stomach and sustained injuries.

The couple was rushed to Parirenyatwa hospital for treatment and medical reports were issued.

However, the kitchen knife used by Mverechena was not located.