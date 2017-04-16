Ngezi maintain good start

Share this article:

HARARE - Castle Lager Premiership log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars maintained their 100 percent start to the season when they beat How Mine 2-0 at Baobab Stadium yesterday.

Ngezi now have nine points after three consecutive victories over Black Rhinos, Hwange and now How Mine.

Yesterday, forward Terrence Dzvukamanja put in a man-of-the-match performance scoring a brace which condemned the gold-miners to a second defeat inside three games.

FC Platinum are the only other team in the league with a hundred percent record but are inactive this Easter weekend as they are involved in the Uhuru Cup.

Following yesterday’s victory, Ngezi coach Tonderai Ndiraya was delighted with the way his side performed.

“I thought this was a well-deserved victory and my players gave it their all today,” Ndiraya said.

“I don’t know whether it was because of the weather but the tempo of the game was just high as we wanted.

“If a team can play at this tempo throughout the 90 minutes, it gives us a lot of hope. I’m quite happy for the players, the team, the fans and the community.

“We are taking it step by step. We wanted three points at home and that is exactly what we did.”

How Mine coach Kelvin Kaindu felt his side had a poor afternoon as they made silly mistakes which were punished by the hosts.

“In the last few games, we have created a number of chances but today (yesterday) we failed to create any chances,” Kaindu said.

“Again from our own mistakes, we lost possession and our opponents managed to capitalise from there. We knew they were playing at home so they would be strong and they have the supporters and were going to come at us.”

Yesterday’s defeat saw How Mine drop to 17th place on the log with only a single point from three matches.

Elsewhere, Hwange picked up their first win of the season when they defeated 10-man Chapungu 1-2 at Ascot Stadium yesterday.

The coal miners opened the scoring in the 26th minute through Nomore Chinyerere before Raymond Sibanda equalised for Chapungu in the 65th minute.

However, Chapungu were dealt a major blow when defender Blessing Zabula was sent off towards the end of the match for a second bookable offence.

With the match seemingly heading for a draw, Andrew Chuma netted the winning goal for the visitors on the cusp of full time.