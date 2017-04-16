Makaza 4th at Two Oceans Marathon

Share this article:

HARARE - Collen Makaza’s dream to sign off his career with a Two Oceans Marathon gold medal will have to be shelved for another year after he finished fourth in a hard-fought race in Cape Town, South Africa, yesterday.

Makaza was the first Zimbabwean home after stopping the clock in 3 hours 12 minutes and 37 seconds some three minutes behind Lungile Gongqa whose victory became the first time a South African won the men’s ultra-marathon since 2012.

As for Makaza, he ran long and hard among elite athletes from all over the world to finish two minutes faster than he did last year.

It was the fifth time he has finished in the top four at this race in the last six years.

One of the most consistent ultra-distance runners in the world in recent years, Makaza won the global 50km title in 2010 and 2014.

Zimbabwe’s Stephen Muzhingi finished 8th while Thabitha Tsatsa was the first Zimbabwe women home in eighth place.

In the 21km women’s race, Rutendo Nyahora hogged the limelight for Zimbabwe finishing in eighth while Rudo Mhonderwa was not far off in 10th.

Tsatsa had got into the race as a favourite having finished second in 2013.

The veteran athlete was later promoted to the list of winners after Russian athlete Natalia Volgina was disqualified for doping.