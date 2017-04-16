Clash of the titans

Share this article:

HARARE - There is bound to be thrilling action when four of the country’s biggest football clubs clash in the semi-finals of the Uhuru Cup this afternoon.

Another Harare derby is on the cards at the National Sports Stadium where CAPS United and Dynamos renew their rivalry.

In Bulawayo, Highlanders will host FC Platinum in the other semi-final at Barbourfields Stadium.

The winners of the semi-finals will clash in the final to be played on Tuesday at the National Sports Stadium, while the play-off match, between the losers of the semis, will take place at Barbourfields on the same day.

Since last season, CAPS United have rediscovered the winning formula to beat Dynamos after having gone for many years without a victory against their city rivals.

The two sides have met once this season already when they took to the field in the semi-finals of the ZNA Commander Charities Soccer Shield in February.

Makepekepe came out on top during that match winning 3-1 before going on to beat Highlanders on penalties in the final.

CAPS will be equally confident of another victory this afternoon having started their 2017 league campaign with a draw against Shabanie Mine and a victory over Harare City.

Today’s match is also taking place at the National Sports Stadium a venue where the Green Machine has not lost a league game since July 2015.

However, DeMbare can take comfort in the fact that the only defeat United has suffered in that period at the venue was in a cup competition.

Makepekepe lost on penalties to Tsholotsho in the first round of the Chibuku Super Cup competition in September last year.

DeMbare have started their 2017 league campaign on a slow note after going down 0-1 to FC Platinum in the first week.

Last weekend, the Glamour Boys squandered a two-goal lead when they allowed Triangle to rescue a 2-2 draw at Gibbo Stadium.

New boys Emmanuel Mandiranga and Quality Kangadzi were on target that afternoon for DeMbare and coach Lloyd Mutasa will be hoping his defence can be solid this afternoon.

DeMbare also received some piece of good news last Thursday when their Cameroonian forward Christian Joel Epoupa Ntouba’s international clearance finally arrived.

“We have been anxiously waiting for his international clearance and we cannot wait to see him in action,” Dynamos team manager Richard Chihoro said last week.

“His availability is really a massive boost to the team. He will surely give us more options upfront. He is now ready for selection and could be in line to make his debut against CAPS United. He has been training with us for a while now and is looking sharp.”

After suffering a shock 0-1 home loss to Shabanie Mine last weekend, Highlanders will be desperate to win today’s semi-final against FC Platinum.

Erol Akbay’s side had begun the season with a comfortable 2-0 win over Bulawayo City but they had their number picked by the Chinda Boys.

FC Platinum on the other hand come into this game flying after two successive wins over Dynamos and Bantu Rovers in the league.

“It’s a cup game which we are going to take very seriously because we need to respect those fallen heroes that fought for this country’s Independence,” FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza said.

“There are some players who have not played in a long time and this is also an opportunity to give them game time.

Uhuru Cup Semis Today

CAPS United v Dynamos (NSS), Highlanders v FC Platinum (Barbourfields)