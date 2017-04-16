Church builds hospital in Mhondoro

Share this article:

HARARE - Saint John Apostolic is building a state-of-the-art hospital in Mhondoro which they hope to complete by the end of the year.

The church’s archbishop Sydney Mabiza said the church had noticed with great concern that disadvantaged members of the community were travelling long distances to access healthcare.

“The construction of this hospital named Doctor Richard Mariga Hospital will help in alleviating high levels of maternal mortality among women and other economically disadvantaged groups,” he told the Daily News on Sunday.

Mabiza pleaded with traditional leaders and youths in the constituency to help in building the health facility.

“We have since mobilised most of the resources for the construction of the hospital. As a church, we believe in creating our own employment through mobilisation of the few resources that we have for the development of our society through the construction of this hospital which will draw labour force from the community,” Mabiza said.

During the hospital’s ground-breaking ceremony last week, the church donated 12 wheelchairs to the physically-challenged and food stuffs which were handed over to Mhondoro constituency legislator, George Gangarahwe.

The church also donated tonnes of rice, 200 litres of cooking oil, cooking pots and blankets among others. Mabiza reiterated the need for empowering disadvantaged members of the community.

“Leaders should make sure the donations benefit intended beneficiaries regardless of religious, gender, race or creed.

“We are really concerned with reports in some parts on misappropriation of donations to the poor and it is our heartfelt wish to register all disadvantaged groups in our society and empower them regardless of gender variation, race, creed or religious affiliation.”

One of the beneficiaries of the wheelchairs, Synodia Mharadze from Kawara, applauded the church for coming to their rescue.

“Sometimes we suffer and feel being neglected even though we might have brilliant initiatives. There is need to consider and empower us as vibrant members of community hence the call to embrace everyone for our constituency development,” Mharadze said.