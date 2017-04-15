Hayatou's decisions must be revised

Share this article:

JOHANNESBURG - Last Friday, the Cosafa Executive agreed to review how Caf tournaments are awarded to host countries.

This follows an outcry from the region which feels short-changed by the previous Issa Hayatou executive.

The bone of contention for Cosafa is that the past and coming Afcon tournaments are dominated by central and west Africa and at times the north, with the southern African region hardly featuring in hosting major tournaments.

Only Mzansi, Angola and recently Zambia have hosted continental tournaments despite the region having probably the best infrastructure on the continent, save for maybe some parts of north Africa.

When it comes to stadiums, hotels, roads and infrastructural facilities, Cosafa countries are by far advanced than say their west, east or central African counterparts. One then wonders why Hayatou in his wisdom opted to overlook this fact.

Was the long time Caf boss the president of the entire continent or was just serving his own people?

His actions were for all to see that this one president who had perfected the art of cronyism and rewarding those who hero-worshipped him.

For the record, the past and future senior men’s Africa Cup of Nations tournaments have been held in Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, will now go to Cameroon, Ivory Coast and Guinea.

This does not look alright on a naked eye. Where is the fairness in this?

Only two months ago, Madagascar who were scheduled to host the U17 Africa Cup of Nations saw their rights arbitrarily being taken away and given to Gabon by the outgoing Hayatou executive.

That together with other pending decisions are among those that Cosafa says must be revisited and scrutinised.

Apart from giving hosting rights to friends, Hayatou did untold damage to the brand of the game on the African continent and only those that benefitted from his misrule will miss him as he head towards his village to get a ‘‘deserved’’ rest.

If Cosafa’s wish comes true, the next three editions of the men’s senior national teams’ competition will have to be reviewed and if there was something amiss, those rights must be taken away for new bids.

The Cameroon bid might be too late to contest but the next two must definitely be revisited.

Afcon can’t be a preserve for west Africa and more so Francophone countries. That type of behaviour divides this continent.

If the cake is to be evenly divided among all 54 countries, big tournaments must be spread equally.

That will help the game grow among all nations.

There is a proverbial saying that a new broom sweeps clean and it is everyone’s hope that the combination of Ahmad, Philip Chiyangwa and new executive will usher in a new era in African football.

There are signs that this executive will clean our game. They have been speaking big and threatening to act big.

They have the support of the continent which has for long played second fiddle to the rest of the world.

Ahmad himself has threatened to take action against deals that he thinks were shady and hastily concluded by the Hayatou executive. That will be a good start.

Caf needs to start on a clean slate and consign Hayatou’s past in the dustbin of history.