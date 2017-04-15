Couple in dock for 'pimping' teens

Share this article:

HARARE - Harare couple who has been charged for pimping two juvenile girls at their Old Highfield home in Harare have appeared in court.

Defendants Mercy Muchenje, 36, and her husband Naboth Kereke, 37, are answering to charges of procuring for the purpose of child sexual exploitation before Harare magistrate Victoria Mashamba.

They were remanded out custody to April 20 for commencement of their trial.

The complainants, 13, and, 14, (names withheld) reside in New Canaan, Highfield, in Harare.

Prosecutor Idah Maromo-Mateke alleged that on December 25 last year the juveniles went to attend a party in Old Highfield and met McHerald Felix who asked them to accompany him to Kereke’s residence.

The court heard that when they arrived at Kereke’s house the complainants were made to sit on the sofa in the dining room.

It was alleged that Felix then left the girls sitting there and left to buy dagga but never returned.

After a while, Kereke and Muchenje entered the dining room and greeted the juveniles before asking them if they wanted a job.

The victims enquired what sort of job they would be getting. Kereke and Muchenje assured the children that they would be making quick cash.

The court heard that Kereke did not bother explaining what the job entailed and led the minors to a bedroom in the house before ordering them to wait there.

He reportedly locked the door from outside and made the juveniles sleep in the room without offering them food or access to ablution facilities.

The following day around 12 noon, the door was unlocked and two male adults entered the room and told the children that they had been granted permission by Kereke and Muchenje to have sex with them.

It was alleged the victims attempted to resist but were overpowered and forced into protected sex.

According to State papers, Kereke brought various men to sleep with the minors while his wife brought them food and only allowed them to walk around their house.

The court heard that on January 12 when the children were taking a walk around the house, they sneaked out and met the first complainant’s grandmother who had been looking for them.

They explained how Kereke and his wife were forcing them into having sex with several men before their grandmother accompanied them to the police.

The couple was subsequently arrested.

