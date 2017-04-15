Busted cop swallows $10 bribe money

Tarisai Machakaire  •  15 April 2017 2:31PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - An exhibit officer based at CID Vehicle Theft Squad in Southerton Harare reportedly swallowed $10 bribe money after being busted by a “trap team”, a court heard.

Grace Tsingano, 35, received the money from a motorist she had entered a deal with not to impound his car, unaware that detectives were watching her.

Tsingano appeared before Harare magistrate Barbra Chimboza on Friday charged with criminal abuse of office.

She was remanded out of custody on $50 bail.

The complainant is the State represented by assistant inspector Stewart Rakabonga of Police General Headquarters Harare (PGHQ).

Tsingano is responsible for booking exhibits and undertaking restoration — a process of regularising car engine or chasis number with the one that appears on the registration book.

On March 7, Tsingano was at work when Charles Mutama brought his Mazda 626 for change of ownership. It was discovered that the car’s chassis number was not legible.

The court heard that Mutama was ordered to fill a restoration form before being referred to Tsingano’s office and submitted the papers.

It was alleged that Tsingano went through Mutama’s forms and advised him that she would impound his car and forfeit it to the State.

She reportedly demanded $20 from Mutama for his car not to be impounded and he asked for her phone number to transfer the money via Ecocash.

That same day Mutama advised PGHQ internal investigations department about the issue and a trap was set up on March 8.

Mutama then contacted Tsingano who agreed to receive $11 through Ecocash and agreed that the balance of $10 would be settled after successfully changing ownership of the car.

On March 8, Mutama returned to Tsingano in the company of “trap details” and handed over the $10 in two $5 denominations to the cop.

After receiving the trap money, the detectives followed Tsingano to her office and a scuffle ensued as she resisted arrest.

The court heard that Tsingano chewed the money and bolted out of the office.

The trap money was never recovered but Tsingano was eventually arrested.

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 
Enter the three characters from the image on the right. This helps prevent automated 'bots' from submitting spam to the site. This field is NOT case-sensitive. If the characters are a bit hard to see, try refreshing the code by clicking the image.

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2017 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media Zweely