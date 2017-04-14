Turbulence, Mega Banton kick off Zim tour

Share this article:

HARARE - Jamaican reggae and dancehall artistes, Turbulence and Mega Banton, will begin their three-concert tour of Zimbabwe tonight at Golden Mile Hotel in Kwekwe.

After the Kwekwe gig, the two Jamaican stars, who will share the stage with Ghanaian dancehall artiste Episode, will head to Bulawayo’s B.A.C Leisure Centre tomorrow night. The main gig of the tour will be at the Glamis Arena in the Harare Showgrounds on April 17.

The Real Warrior hit-maker, who first toured Zimbabwe in 2013, says he is excited to be back in the country for the “One Unity, One Reggae Tour” being jointly organised by RedFox Family International and Pacific Storm in conjunction with Yard 1Promote from Jamaica.

“I have been here in 2013 but joining an African country in independence celebrations is another thing, it is a privilege. Above all, I am always after promising good music and shows, my fans know that well,” Turbulence said at a press conference held at the offices of Pacific Storm in Harare.

Mega Banton, who is touring Zimbabwe for the first time, is relishing being in Zimbabwe.

“My fans know how I do my things, I do not promise anything because fans know well how I operate. I fell in love with Zimbabwean reggae music. It sounds good and the artistes have a lot of energy hence I do not have a problem doing some collaborations with them,” the Sound Boy Killing hit-maker said.

The Kwekwe show — on tonight — is a perfect platform for Mega Banton to showcase his qualities to Zimbabwean music fans who are more familiar with Turbulence thanks to his duet with Seh Calaz titled Mumota Murikubvira.

During his maiden tour of Zimbabwe four years ago, the X-Girlfriend singer in Harare, Kwekwe and Mutare in shows organised by Red Rose Entertainment.

One of the standout moments of Turbulence’s first tour of Zimbabwe was when the Jamaican star caused commotion in Mbare after making an unexpected visit to Harare’s oldest suburb.

Turbulence had just finished presenting awards at a local radio station to winners of the King of the Dancehall clash which had taken place at City Sports Centre, when he escaped the attention of music promoter Barbara “Mai Red Rose” Chikosi and sped into Mbare.

The Jamaican star, who was allegedly looking for “weed,” told the Daily News then that he wanted to “have a feel of the ghetto. I got what I wanted there.”