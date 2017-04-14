Social league secures sponsor

Share this article:

HARARE - They may just be an amateur league but that has not stopped Maboozer Akarongeka Social League (MASL) from attracting sponsors to come on board and support them for their annual tournament that kicks off today.

Supaswift Zimbabwe Licensee of Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) provided soccer balls and bibs to be used during the tournament while Air Excellence, an air conditioning company, chipped in with mineral water.

And speaking at the unveiling ceremony yesterday, Chris Mavangira, who is the league’s communications manager, said they hope the coming on board of these sponsors will convince other corporate backers to join the queue to support MASL and other social leagues.

“We hope that these sponsorships will be a platform to show that there is (commercial) value in the MASL,” said Mavangira.

“It also shows that there are corporates out there who are willing to support the grassroots clubs. It will take a lot of hard work to get sponsorship, but it is possible.

“We want the MASL to be seen as a league with good players playing good football…then maybe in time, when the league is more ‘professional’, then we can talk about relegation and promotion system with division two going up”

Supaswift Zimbabwe Licensee of Federal Express Corporation, account executive, Stacey Simbanegavi said they are happy to partner MASL as it is part of their corporate social responsibility.

“I think it’s important for us to continue developing the grassroots league as ideally, it is our corporate social responsibility. It’s part of us giving back to the community.”

Air Excellence managing partner, Edwin Majakwara was also happy to be part of the MASL Cup.

“We used only to sponsor one of the teams taking part in the tournament but we finally decided to support all the teams instead of just only one,” he said.

Twenty teams, who includes Malibu, Climbers, SB Londoners and Scorpion from the MASL have been drawn into groups and will battle it out for the trophy.