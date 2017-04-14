Muridzo debuts at Castle Tankard

Share this article:

HARARE - Rising Afro-fusion artiste Andy Muridzo says he is delighted with his inclusion onto the line-up of entertainers for the 55th Edition of the Castle Tankard set for the Borrowdale Race Course on May 6.

The Dherira singer will share the stage with Winky D, Suluman Chimbetu and DJ Stavo at Africa’s first ever sponsored horse race.

Speaking through his manager Gift Petro, Muridzo said the Jeetaz band’s forthcoming maiden appearance at the Castle Tankard is a sign of growing confidence in his brand by corporates.

“We are glad as a band that our performances are wooing the corporate sector. Participating in this event means that corporates now have faith and confidence in us as a musical brand

“We have been longing for this opportunity for years and now that our dream has come true, we will make the most of it,” Petro told the Daily News.

The live performances by Muridzo, Winky D, Suluman Chimbetu and DJ Stavo are part of a wide range of exciting activities that have been lined up by the organisers of Castle Tankard.

Delta Beverages marketing manager, Patricia Murambinda, has described the 2017 Castle Tankard as “one not to miss.”

“The Castle Tankard Horse Racing Event is the first ever sponsored horse race in Africa and it is no exaggeration that it remains the most prestigious horse race in Zimbabwe.

“Castle Lager’s relationship with horse racing dates to around 1904, when the castle brand first played a significant role as an advertiser,” Murambinda said, adding that various prizes will be on offer at the event.

“For the first time, ever consumers of Castle lager will participate in a promotion named the Castle Tankard Experience and get a chance to win one of 20 Castle Tankard Experience packages valued at $1 000 each for them and their partner.

“The package includes two nights for two at the Meikles Hotel, an Edgars voucher worth $500, VIP access to the Castle Tankard event and $100 worth of betting coupons.

“All they must do is to purchase the 375ml pint of castle lager and collect four crowns marked underneath P4P and seal these in an entry envelop provided and deposit in redemption boxes in participating outlets.

“To add to the excitement, the mid promotion draw for the Pint 4 Pint promotion will be held at the Castle Tankard event on May 6 at the Borrowdale Race Course. The prizes for the mid promotion draw are as follows first prize $5 000, second prize $3 000 and third prize $2 000 and $500 consolation prizes to five winners,” she said.