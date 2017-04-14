DeMbare secure Ntouba clearance

Share this article:

HARARE - Dynamos believe their season will now finally kick off after receiving the international clearance for Cameroonian striker Christian Joel Epoupa Ntouba which means he will now be eligible to play.

The highly-rated 23-year-old forward signed a two-year deal with the Harare giants last month but could not feature since his paperwork was not yet in order.

DeMbare opened their 2017 season with a 0-1 home defeat to FC Platinum before drawing 2-2 away to Triangle last weekend.

In both matches, Lloyd Mutasa’s side created a lot of chances but were let down by some poor finishing in front of goal.

With Ntouba now available for selection, the Glamour Boys hope the Cameroonian can provide the cutting-edge to their sleek passing game.

The former Astres De Douala FC forward could feature in Sunday’s Uhuru Cup semi-final against CAPS at the National Sports Stadium according to DeMbare team manager Richard Chihoro.

“We have been anxiously waiting for his international clearance and we cannot wait to have him in action,” Chihoro told the Daily News yesterday.

“His availability is really a massive boost to the team. He will surely give us more options upfront. He is ready for selection and could be in line to make his debut against CAPS United. He has been training with us for a while now and is looking sharp.”

The Glamour Boys are desperate to use the Uhuru Cup as the launch pad to turnaround their season, which has not yielded maximum points in the two matches they have played.

Sunday’s clash between the two rivals will be the second time that they have face each other this year having met in February in the ZNA Charities Commander Shield semi-final.

CAPS United triumphed 3-1 courtesy of goals from Leonard Tsipa, Dominic Chungwa and a Wisdom Mutasa own goal.

Makepekepe went on to lift the ZNA Charities Commander Shield after beating Bulawayo giants Highlanders 3-2 following a penalty-shoot at Barbourfields Stadium last month after the match had ended goalless in regulation time.

Interestingly, Dynamos and CAPS United will clash again on Match Day Seven in a Castle Premier Soccer League encounter (PSL).

Chihoro said they are eager to win on Sunday as it will help in boosting his team’s confidence.

“We are taking the match seriously and we will be going out for an outright win,” he said.

“It’s important that we develop a winning culture as it will help the team going forward. The good thing is that the boys are working hard and we are looking forward to the match. And remember this is a derby match and players know what it means.”

Winners between Dynamos and CAPS United will play the winner in the other semi between Highlanders and FC Platinum, who do battle at Barbourfields on Sunday. The losers of the semi finals will clash in the 3rd and fourth place playoff in Bulawayo next Tuesday.

The final is set for Tuesday at the National Sports Stadium while the losers will battle it out for the third and fourth play-off at Barbourfields Stadium the same day to mark the country’s Independence Day celebrations.