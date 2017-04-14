Chiragwi relishes Shabanie task

Share this article:

HARARE - Newly-appointed Shabanie Mine coach Takesure Chiragwi is hoping to maintain the Chinda Boys’ impressive start to the 2017 Castle Lager Premiership season.

Chiragwi was roped in to succeed Wilson Mutekede, who left the club to become the new Zifa technical director.

The Chinda Boys have had a bright start to the season picking up four points in their opening two matches following a goalless draw against defending league champions CAPS United before stunning Highlanders 0-1 in their second match at Barbourfields Stadium last weekend.

But the Zvishavane-based side’s perfect start was dealt an early blow after Zifa robbed the financially-crippled side off their coach Mutekede to occupy the position left vacant by Taurai Mangwiro.

The asbestos miners, however swiftly moved in to appoint the former Flame Lily coach — Chiragwi — who revealed yesterday to the Daily News his willingness to continue with the good work his predecessor had started.

“I want to keep the good work that has been started. Shabanie Mine is a great club with passionate fans and it’s important to make sure those fans are happy.

“The club have not really given me any targets but as a coach you always want the best,” Chiragwi said.

Shabanie Mine face Bulawayo City this afternoon at Maglas Stadium and Chiragwi is desperate to keep the momentum going forward.

“We hope to continue from where the boys left when they beat Highlanders last week,” he said.

Fixtures:

Today: Shabanie Mine v Bulawayo City (Maglas Stadium), Tsholotsho v Yadah FC (Dulivhadzimu Stadium)

Tomorrow: Ngezi Platinum v How Mine (Baobab Stadium), Chapungu v Hwange (Ascot Stadium)

Monday: Bantu Rovers v Triangle United (Luveve Stadium)