Zim to take on Netherlands

HARARE - The Zimbabwe cricket team will take on Associate side Netherlands in three ODIs in June as the side secures more valuable game time this season.

Already, Zimbabwe is scheduled to tour Scotland where they are set to play two ODIs against the Associate nation before travelling to Sri Lanka for a Test and limited-overs series.

“The matches against the Netherlands — scheduled for 20, 22 and 24 June 2017 — will come just days after Zimbabwe’s two ODIs against Scotland in Edinburgh,” Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) said in a statement yesterday.

“The Scotland fixtures are pencilled in for June 15 and 17, with Zimbabwe expected to leave for the Netherlands the next day.”

ZC managing director Wilfred Mukondiwa welcomed the programme against the Associate sides which he said will provide the team with the much-needed game time.

“We are pleased to confirm Zimbabwe will be touring the Netherlands as part of a potentially exciting and competitive five-game programme that will also see us visiting Scotland for two of the matches,” he said.

“While the tour will give our boys the much-needed game time and a feel of unfamiliar conditions, it will also go a long way in preparing our team for the tougher series away to Sri Lanka.”