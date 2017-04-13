Zim jazz songbirds tour US

Share this article:

HARARE - Afro-jazz songbirds Clare Nyakujara and Eve Kawadza are on tour in the United States of America with Cirque Zuma Zuma — an ensemble of diverse artistes from 16 African countries.

Clare told the Daily News yesterday that they were currently in Branson, Missouri where they will be based until May 3.

“We are currently at the World Fest, which started on April 9. We will be here the whole of April. There are other artistes but I have a 30-minute set three times a day every day until the festival ends on May 3,” Clare said.

She added that the backing band she has assembled for the festival has several Zimbabweans.

“I am working with Jimmy Buzuzi (her husband) on guitar, former Zimpraise member Tendekai Mano on bass, Joseph Madzinga on keyboards and a drummer called Jacob from Ghana. It is quite a tight band and I must say we are filling a 700-seater auditorium,” said Clare.

After the World Fest, the Cirque Zuma Zuma ensemble will head to Disneyland Park.

“The next stop will be Disneyland and Florida where the show will be an all-girl one. It will feature me, Eve Kawadza and Misoji Nkwabi from Tanzania. I will play guitar while the other girls do songs of their choice.

“It will be a 30-minute set hosted in a setting that showcases an African market called the Harambe. We will do our best to demonstrate how united we are as Africans. It will be more like a musical but we will sing our own songs,” Clare told the Daily News.

In addition to fulfilling her obligations with Cirque Zuma Zuma, Clare also recorded a new album.

“I arrived in the USA at the end of January this year, two months ahead of my tour with Cirque Zuma Zuma. I recorded a professional CD at Riverside Studios in Santa Cruz, Carlifornia under my producer Michael Horne from Pulse Productions.

“I recorded with American musicians in addition to Jimmy Buzuzi on guitar. The six-track album will be pushed into the mainstream of world music in America and Europe,” said Clare.