Turbulence relishes Zim return

HARARE - Jamaican reggae and dancehall artiste Turbulence says he is privileged to join Zimbabwean music fans in celebrating yet another year of independence.

The Real Warrior singer, whose maiden tour of the country was in 2013, is set to share the stage with compatriot Mega Banton and Episode from Ghana on Independence Eve at the Glamis Arena.

“I have been here in 2013 but joining an African country in independence celebrations is another thing, it is a privilege. Above all, I am always after promising good music and shows, my fans know that well,” Turbulence said at a press conference held at the offices of Pacific Storm — the sponsors of the three-concert tour which has been dubbed “One Unity, One Reggae Tour.”

Mega Banton, who is touring Zimbabwe for the first time, could not hide his delight to be in Zimbabwe.

“My fans know how I do my things, I do not promise anything because fans know well how I operate. I fell in love with Zimbabwean reggae music. It sounds good and the artistes have a lot of energy hence I do not have a problem doing some collaborations with them,” the Jamaican star told the same press conference.

The One Unity, One Reggae Tour is being jointly organised by RedFox Family International and Pacific Storm in conjunction with Yard 1Promote from Jamaica.

The tour will begin on Friday at Golden Mile Hotel in Kwekwe before moving to Bulawayo’s B.A.C Leisure Centre the following day. The main gig of the tour will be at the Glamis Arena in the Harare Showgrounds on April 17.

There is no doubt that Turbulence will be the tour’s star performer. He is best known in Zimdancehall circles for his duet with Seh Calaz titled Mumota Murikubvira.

When he first came to Zimbabwe three years ago, Turbulence performed in Harare, Kwekwe and Mutare in shows organised by Red Rose Entertainment.