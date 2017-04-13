Ngezi seek How Mine revenge

Share this article:

HARARE - Ngezi Platinum Stars winger Donald Teguru says they still have some “unfinished business” with their opponents this weekend, How Mine.

The platinum miners host to the Bulawayo-based gold miners at Baobab Stadium this Saturday with revenge firmly their main focus.

How Mine were the first team to defeat Ngezi since the appointment of coach Tonderai Ndiraya last July.

Before Chikurupati visited Baobab, Ngezi had been able to string up an eight-game unbeaten run to claw towards safety.

Ngezi, who currently lead the Castle Lager premiership log standings with a 100 percent record, see this as a chance to continue with their perfect start to the 2017 campaign.

“The game against How Mine is going to be hard and we also have a score to settle with them,” Teguru told the Daily News.

“Since Ndiraya came on board last season, How Mine is the only team that managed to beat us at home.

“We are going to try and correct that on Saturday and get our revenge for that defeat.”

Ngezi started the season with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Black Rhinos at home, courtesy of a late strike from Clive Augusto.

Last weekend, they travelled to the Colliery where they emerged with a 3-0 win over Hwange to shoot to the top of the table with six points from two games.

Ngezi and FC Platinum are the only two teams with a 100 percent record this early in the season.

However, with FC Platinum not in Premiership action this Easter holiday due to their commitments in the Uhuru Cup, Ngezi have a chance of stretching their lead at the top.

“These are the first games of the season and most teams are still trying to find their feet and it is a good time to collect maximum points,” Teguru said of Ngezi’s start.

“We will try to be focused while the other teams are still not organised and hopefully we can maintain those high standards throughout the season.”

Teguru is pleased to have already opened his account for the new season when he scored in the win over Chipangano last weekend.

“It feels good to score and I’m glad that I have already opened my account for this season,” he said.

“At the start of each season, I set myself some targets in terms of goals scored and scoring this early gives me confidence that I will be able to reach that target.”

PSL Fixtures

Tomorrow: Shabanie Mine v Bulawayo City (Maglas), Tsholotsho v Yadah FC (Dulivhadzimu)

Saturday: Ngezi Platinum v How Mine (Baobab), Chapungu v Hwange (Ascot )

Monday: Bantu Rovers v Triangle (Luveve)